-
Getting the Boardwalk ready for summer - 57 mins ago
-
Mother’s Day Specials in Ocean City - 8 hours ago
-
Getting your property ready for summer! - 22 hours ago
-
This Week in OC: 4/16 – 4/22 - April 16, 2018
-
5 Top Summer Vacation Rentals in Ocean City - April 12, 2018
-
Ocean City Oddities: Playland Amusement Park on 65th Street - April 11, 2018
-
Top 10 Activities for Senior Week in Ocean City - April 11, 2018
-
What are your favorite places in Ocean City? It’s time to vote. - April 10, 2018
-
April 6 – Route 50 Bridge in Ocean City closed tonight - April 6, 2018
-
Top 5 Family-Friendly Things to Do in West Ocean City - April 5, 2018
Mother’s Day Specials in Ocean City
If you’re looking to do something super-special for your mother this upcoming Mother’s Day (that’s Sunday, May 13 — write it down!), and a weekend trip to Ocean City is feasible for your family, do it! After all, what better way to celebrate mom than by taking her to her favorite place in the world?
Before we get into the specials and deals that are being offered around Ocean City this Mother’s Day weekend, here’s a handy list of free, fun things to do with mom to show her you care.
- Catch the sunrise on the beach. That’s the most perfect way to start the day, after making her breakfast in bed, of course.
- Then go for a walk on the Boardwalk and buy her a bucket of caramel corn. (I would suggest Thrasher’s, but somehow Fisher’s popcorn seems more like a Mother’s Day treat than fries do. But to each their own.)
- If you’d rather sleep in and catch the sunset, take an evening stroll at Northside Park, and stop and smell the flowers while you’re there.
- If you’re coming to town early and looking for something to do on Friday, take an Art Stroll in Berlin, Md.
- Then on Friday night, catch a free, family-friendly movie at Sunset Park.
The more free activities you take advantage of, the more you’ll be able to spend on lodging and food. Here are some of the best specials in Ocean City to help you celebrate Mother’s Day By the Beach.
Give her a “Grand” time with the Grand’s Celebrate MOM Package
One great gift: Available throughout the month of May, two-night accommodations in the Grand Hotel & Spa’s package includes brunch for two at The Grand Terrace Restaurant, one bottle of red or white wine, two souvenir glasses and one sweet street dessert. Details here.
Or, give her the gift of the Clarion
The Clarion Resort’s Mother’s Day package includes two nights’ ocean view accommodations, a $50 meal credit valid at any of the resort’s food and beverage outlets and a surprise gift for mom. Details here.
Brunch at the Dunes
The Dunes Manor will have a special brunch available just for Mother’s Day, but you could also win brunch for four in their Victorian Room. All you have to do is write a letter about why your mother is so special, and that should be easy! The contest ends on April 30, and details are here.
Dinner at Fager’s Island
Fager’s is a popular destination for a Mother’s Day Brunch, but did you know they’re also a fantastic option for a Mother’s Day Dinner? In fact, on May 13 at 6 p.m., Bryan Clark will be taking Fager’s stage to perform coastal classics from “Sinatra 2 soul.” Call 410-524-5500 for reservations.