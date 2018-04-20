23 Shares Share Share +1

If you’re looking to do something super-special for your mother this upcoming Mother’s Day (that’s Sunday, May 13 — write it down!), and a weekend trip to Ocean City is feasible for your family, do it! After all, what better way to celebrate mom than by taking her to her favorite place in the world?

Before we get into the specials and deals that are being offered around Ocean City this Mother’s Day weekend, here’s a handy list of free, fun things to do with mom to show her you care.

Catch the sunrise on the beach. That’s the most perfect way to start the day, after making her breakfast in bed, of course. Then go for a walk on the Boardwalk and buy her a bucket of caramel corn. (I would suggest Thrasher’s, but somehow Fisher’s popcorn seems more like a Mother’s Day treat than fries do. But to each their own.) If you’d rather sleep in and catch the sunset, take an evening stroll at Northside Park, and stop and smell the flowers while you’re there. If you’re coming to town early and looking for something to do on Friday, take an Art Stroll in Berlin, Md. Then on Friday night, catch a free, family-friendly movie at Sunset Park.

The more free activities you take advantage of, the more you’ll be able to spend on lodging and food. Here are some of the best specials in Ocean City to help you celebrate Mother’s Day By the Beach.

Give her a “Grand” time with the Grand’s Celebrate MOM Package

One great gift: Available throughout the month of May, two-night accommodations in the Grand Hotel & Spa’s package includes brunch for two at The Grand Terrace Restaurant, one bottle of red or white wine, two souvenir glasses and one sweet street dessert. Details here.

Or, give her the gift of the Clarion

The Clarion Resort’s Mother’s Day package includes two nights’ ocean view accommodations, a $50 meal credit valid at any of the resort’s food and beverage outlets and a surprise gift for mom. Details here.

Brunch at the Dunes

The Dunes Manor will have a special brunch available just for Mother’s Day, but you could also win brunch for four in their Victorian Room. All you have to do is write a letter about why your mother is so special, and that should be easy! The contest ends on April 30, and details are here.

Dinner at Fager’s Island

Fager’s is a popular destination for a Mother’s Day Brunch, but did you know they’re also a fantastic option for a Mother’s Day Dinner? In fact, on May 13 at 6 p.m., Bryan Clark will be taking Fager’s stage to perform coastal classics from “Sinatra 2 soul.” Call 410-524-5500 for reservations.