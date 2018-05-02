Mondays just got way better, thanks to Fager’s Island

I ♥ Mondays (at least, now I do)

I’d never been to Fager’s Island before Monday night. I’d heard about it plenty from friends and co-workers — the food’s great, but the view of the sunset on the bay is spectacular, is what I’ve constantly heard everyone say — but for some reason it still took me this long to make my way down there.

I chose the first Monday Night Deck Party to make my grand entrance at Fager’s, and it was the best dining/nightlife decision I’ve made in a long time. April 30 was the Deck Party kick-off date. It was still chilly out on the deck and the dance floor was packed with mostly locals — the party-lovin’ tourists for the most part have not made their way down to the Shore just yet, it seems — but the pink-and-orange sky, the light-footed bartenders and the live band that jammed classic rock hits all night long promise a season of good times on Monday nights at Fager’s Island.

Plus, they’re not wrong about the sunset. Even when you’ve seen it Instagram’d about a million times, nothing compares to seeing a beautiful, clear Ocean City sunset in person.

Here are a few photos from the best Monday night I’ve had in awhile. Do yourself a favor and clock out a few hours early at least one Monday during the summer and embark on your own Fager’s adventure!

Here’s a Facebook live I took earlier in the night, before the sun went down. I captured the dancers for a few moments and then walked out to the deck.

And if you’ve never watched the sunset over the bay while hearing 1812 Overture… Here’s a video taken by Anne last summer. Just keep in mind that nothing compares to being there in person, enjoying all the sights, sounds and smells of Fager’s and the Ocean City bay in real time!