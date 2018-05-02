Mondays just got way better, thanks to Fager’s Island

Mondays just got way better, thanks to Fager’s Island

Kristin
2 hours ago
I ♥ Mondays (at least, now I do)

I’d never been to Fager’s Island before Monday night. I’d heard about it plenty from friends and co-workers — the food’s great, but the view of the sunset on the bay is spectacular, is what I’ve constantly heard everyone say — but for some reason it still took me this long to make my way down there.

I chose the first Monday Night Deck Party to make my grand entrance at Fager’s, and it was the best dining/nightlife decision I’ve made in a long time. April 30 was the Deck Party kick-off date. It was still chilly out on the deck and the dance floor was packed with mostly locals — the party-lovin’ tourists for the most part have not made their way down to the Shore just yet, it seems — but the pink-and-orange sky, the light-footed bartenders and the live band that jammed classic rock hits all night long promise a season of good times on Monday nights at Fager’s Island. 

Plus, they’re not wrong about the sunset. Even when you’ve seen it Instagram’d about a million times, nothing compares to seeing a beautiful, clear Ocean City sunset in person. 

Here are a few photos from the best Monday night I’ve had in awhile. Do yourself a favor and clock out a few hours early at least one Monday during the summer and embark on your own Fager’s adventure!

Blackened scallops Fager's Island
The night started out the way most really good nights start out, which is with really good food. The blackened scallops appetizer is to die for.
l ordered the quesadilla as I was not feeling particularly adventurous, but my dining partner ordered a Fager’s original: The Islander, pictured here, made up of roasted turkey breast, deep smoked ham, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce and Russian dressing on rye. It’s as delicious as it looks.  
Fager's Island gazebo
We ate early, then waited around on the gazebo for golden hour (the best time of day to take photos when the lighting is just right) to hit. Here’s Fager’s, basking in that golden glow. (Pros of showing up to the party early in the hour and the season: you get the gazebo practically to yourself!)
Fager's sunset
Looking over the water toward Fager’s two hotels, The Edge and The Lighthouse Club. 
Fager's Island beer
The drink specials all night were $4.25 Corona Lights, $3.50 Natural Lights and $4.25 16 oz. Natty Bohs. I ordered the Natty Boh. My friend Megan ordered her signature drink, the vodka sprite.
Fager's Island dancing
Inside, the party was just getting started, and even at 7:30 the dance floor was poppin’.
Fager's sunset
Outside, the sun was beginning to set and the 1812 Overture would soon start to play, as it does every night.
Fager's sunset
The sun goes down, and the last light of the day shines on the water.
Tranzfusion Fager's Island
It’s calm and quiet outside, but inside Tranzfusion is playing the hits of the ’70s — Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd, the Moody Blues’ Nights in White Satin and the Doors’ Roadhouse Blues, to name just a few.
Fager's dancing
Some songs allow for a hyped-up dance floor, while others are slower and couples can take the opportunity to slow dance. Because if you get the opportunity to slow dance to Pink Floyd, I mean, why not?

Here’s a Facebook live I took earlier in the night, before the sun went down. I captured the dancers for a few moments and then walked out to the deck. 

 

And if you’ve never watched the sunset over the bay while hearing 1812 Overture… Here’s a video taken by Anne last summer. Just keep in mind that nothing compares to being there in person, enjoying all the sights, sounds and smells of Fager’s and the Ocean City bay in real time! 

 

