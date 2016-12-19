29 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City, MD – (December 19, 2016): A lot can change in 20 years, as is evident in the evolution of the Mayor’s Open House on New Year’s Day featuring a New Year’s Day concert. The event, which has been a community custom since 1997, has celebrated various town departments, community partnerships and elected officials, past and present. With the 21st anniversary of the event approaching, Mayor Rick Meehan believes a new tradition is fitting.

“For 20 years, the Mayor’s Open House has offered the perfect opportunity for our citizens to meet with the elected officials that serve our community,” said Meehan. “The event has changed over the last several years, moving from City Hall to the Performing Arts Center. Along with meeting elected officials and community members, the event has become an opportunity to allow residents and visitors to enjoy an extraordinarily venue and great local talent, free of charge.”

Scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a brief meet and greet with the Mayor and City Council members, before taking a seat for the featured concert. The meet and greet will last approximately 30 minutes, and will also include several of the town’s community partners. At 1:30, the theater doors will open, allowing guests to take their seats before the 1:45 p.m. performance begins. This rare, free concert will feature Delmarva Big Band and Bryan Russo’s Bargain Scotch.

“I can’t think of a better way to welcome the New Year then enjoying a free concert in Ocean City,” Meehan said. “No matter your music preference, we invite you to bring your family and enjoy the afternoon in our stunning auditorium with performances by extraordinary local musicians. It’s going to be a great show!”

Participating in the event’s meet and greet are several of the town’s community partners, including the Ocean City Beautification Committee, the Ocean City Development Corporation, the Art League of Ocean City, the Chamber of Commerce, the Ocean City Life Saving Museum Society, the Beach Patrol and the Community Response Team. The New Year’s Day Concert is free, with light refreshments provided by Center Plate. For more information, please contact Jessica Waters at 410-289-8967.