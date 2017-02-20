Marching Towards St. Patrick’s Day.
With Valentines Day behind us, it’s time to fold our mirrors in on February and look straight ahead to St. Patrick’s Day. There’s nothing quite like the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Ocean City. Like a bear from hibernation, our favorite resort town awakes from its long winter nap. The sidewalks of Coastal Highway will be packed with onlookers standing shoulder to shoulder between 60th and 45th street to witness the 2016 St. Patty’s Day parade. The street that practically had tumble weeds blowing down it a few days before now will become a sea of green filled with marching bands and floats carrying riders that will be throwing candy into the hands of waiting children.
No matter what their true ancestry, everyone is Irish St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and all are strongly encouraged to show it. For not only will the residents be coming out of the woodwork, but many vacationers will visit the city this weekend to take part in the festivities. For many this is a chance to see their favorite resort town in a whole different light. The busy summer traffic is replaced by a slow moving promenade, decked out in green, and it’s a sure bet that you won’t see many skimpy bikinis this time of year, but guys wearing kilts are sure to turn some heads as they play their bagpipes good and loud!
Let’s cheer things up, though
So, if you decide to visit Ocean City this year for St. Patrick’s Day, and I certainly hope you do, The Outsider of course, has your back. If everyone in your party is over 21 your options are practically endless. Grab a copy of Ocean City Today, or one of the other publications in your hotel lobby, and you’ll find plenty of ads letting you know what bands are playing where and what type of specials they will be running throughout the weekend. No matter whether we have a parade or not, there will be no shortage of grownup entertainment in and around the town. All you need to do is use your head, make good choices, and above all else please don’t drink and drive.
The Ocean City Outsider.
This story originally was published in 2016.
We removed a paragraph about the parade being cancelled in 2015 as irrelevant for 2017. — Ed.