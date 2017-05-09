Life-Saving Station Museum will join in International Museum Day

31 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City, Maryland – (May 9, 2017): In honor of International Museum Day, the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will be holding an Open House on Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free admission for all and discounts in the Museum Store.

The theme of International Museum Day 2017 is Museums and contested histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums.

This theme focuses on the role of museums that, by working to benefit society, become hubs for promoting peaceful relationships between people. It also highlights how the acceptance of a contested history is the first step in envisioning a shared future under the banner of reconciliation.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) established International Museum Day in 1977 to increase public awareness of the role of museums in the development of society, and it has been steadily gaining momentum ever since. In 2016, International Museum Day garnered record-breaking participation with more than 35,000 museums hosting events in some 145 countries.

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is located on the south end of the Boardwalk at 813 South Atlantic Avenue. For more information, call 410-289-4991 or visit www.ocmuseum.org .