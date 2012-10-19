KATHY’S OC PET SPA OPENS

Full-service grooming and do-it-yourself station available

LISA CAPITELLI ¦ Assistant Editor

Kathy Slaughter opened Kathy’s OC Pet Spa on Oct. 5, in the Assateague Square Center, located off Route 611 in West Ocean City.OCEAN CITY TODAY/LISA CAPITELLI(Oct. 19, 2012) Kathy Slaughter wants clients’ fourlegged friends to feel relaxed and comfortable during their grooming session at her new business, OC Pet Spa.

“I want people to feel that while they are here, they’re a priority and their dog is getting 100 percent of my attention,” she said. “It’s a personal experience. Pets are part of the family and people want them to be treated that way.”

Slaughter worked for a chain pet store in the area where grooming was offered before opening Kathy’s OC Pet Spa in Assateague Square, off Route 611 in West Ocean City on Oct. 5.

She has 27 years of experience as a pet groomer, so clients should feel at ease leaving their dog or cat with her. Slaughter also worked for Canine Partners for Life, a non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs, home companion dogs, and residential companion dogs to assist individuals who have a wide range of physical and cognitive disabilities. She trained guide dogs and seizure-alert dogs. Slaughter has also worked with a professional show dog handler.

Full-service grooming is available at Kathy’s OC Pet Spa for dogs of all sizes, from teacups (under five pounds) to large canines. A bath, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, haircut and blow dry, are among the services provided through the grooming treatment.

A do-it-yourself station is also open for clients to wash their own pets. Six different shampoos are available, and towels and a blow dryer are provided.

OC Pet Spa has a lounge area if customers want to wait for their four-legged friend while it is being groomed.

Several corrals have been set up inside the shop, with a bed, water fountain and toys inside each so pets feel more comfortable.

“Some dogs have never been in a kennel before. This makes it feel more like they are at home,” Slaughter said. “I want the place to be tranquil and the environment to be friendly, so it’s not so stressful for pets.”

She does have some kennels and cages for pets.

Slaughter’s daughter, Leanna, who is also a groomer, painted colorful paw prints to accent the mirrors and corrals. Day and overnight care is also offered at the spa.

Delmarva Cat Connection will be setting up a cat sanctuary at the spa. The felines will be available for adoption.

Kathy’s OC Pet Spa is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or a list of grooming prices, search “OC Pet Spa” on Facebook, or call 410-829-3240.

A $5-off coupon is available at Paws & Claws in West Ocean City and atwww.moneymailer.com. Clients will also receive a $5 discount off for referring a new customer to the business.