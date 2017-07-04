July 4, morning, Ocean City

441 Shares Share Share +1

It was so quiet on the beach this morning that it was easy to forget other people were there doing their thing. The hazy, salty air diffused the last of the sunrise so it was cool but still a little muggy, even down by the water. The breeze almost was nonexistent, which was fine by me because I got to make this video without any wind interference. All we have here is the ocean rolling and the occasional seagull squawk.

The beach umbrella people already had staked out their spots, I guess if you want to sell umbrellas at a premium, you ought to put them in premium spaces. The sand cleaners were just getting started as I made my way back, sifting through the sand for any trash left that was missed the evening before.



Up and down the beach families erected tents against the sun, clearly preparing for a long, long day. Many already had been in the water, which gave be to believe they arrived earlier even than had I, 5 or 6 a.m., to stake their claim for the fireworks slated to start going off in another 18 or so hours. A can’t imagine how packed the beach is by now. It’s 11 am. and my photos are filed and the video below produced.

Part of my wonders how cool it would be to just spend an entire, relentless dawn til dusk on the beach. Another part of me is horrified by the notion. I guess when you’re on vacation, though, and desperate to squeeze every minute of beach time you can, it’s an appealing proposition. Still, I took my time on the beach, and even considered grabbing my suit from the trunk (I work by the beach, I keep it in the car) and taking a quick dip. Instead I made my way back up the beach to the boardwalk.



Maintenance workers scrambled among the early morning joggers to get the last of previous evening’s detritus up before the crowds truly descended. That was pretty cool to see, because on my way down I had marveled at how dirty the boards were. Just dropped trash everywhere. Some people just can’t be bothered making the 10 extra steps to the trash cans, which never ceases to amaze me. The food- and drink-themed wrappers and cups gave the boardwalk that morning-after-the-big-party feel, and the workers moved with the resolution of hosts stuck with the cleanup. I’m sure they’re happy for the employment, but they also must shake their heads every morning at the general disrespect of which some of their guests are capable.