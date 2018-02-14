73 Shares Share Share +1

Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is coming to Ocean City. and will be performing at the Convention Center on Friday, March 23.

The multi-platinum singer is best known for his hits like “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me,” “Time Is Love” and most recently “Hometown Girl.” From his 2003 platinum-selling debut album Long Black Train to his most recent 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has been nominated for a number of Grammy, CMA and ACM awards. Turner has sold more than 8 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the esteemed Grand Ole Opry.

Turner will share the stage with rising country star Mo Pitney, whose best-known songs include “Country,” “Clean Up on Aisle Five” and “Boy and a Girl Thing.”

Tickets for the Ocean City Josh Turner Concert with special guest Mo Pitney, Friday March 23, 2018, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the OC Box Office, calling Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT or online at www.oceancityconcerts.com. For additional information visit oceancityconcerts.com.