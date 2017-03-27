Introducing the very first Ocean City Film Festival

76 Shares Share Share +1

From June 8 to 11, at the Art League on 94th street (and possibly a few satellite locations), Ocean City will see…drum roll, please…its first ever film festival.

The talented artists and filmmakers that we know to exist on the shore have been sleeping, or hiding, or outsourcing themselves to Baltimore and other cities, for far too long. Ocean City may be an All-American Family Vacation Destination, but there’s a community of artists of every age and background here, too.

We’re inviting filmmakers from all around the world to submit their pieces (for free, right here) to the inaugural Ocean City Film Festival, but we also want to emphasize the region’s local artists who have made films that take place right on the beaches and boardwalks of Delmarva. The festival is artist-oriented, and will feature discussion panels from local and visiting artists (see the tentative schedule of events right here).

While this first annual festival doesn’t have a specific theme, we’re prioritizing diversity—of filmmakers, themes and genres—as well as uniqueness of the films and the messages behind them.

Ocean City Film Festival Categories

We’re here to create and support a network of artists and film people, from directors to audio technicians to actors, in and around the Ocean City area. While this is our number one priority, there’s also a slight (slight!) competitive edge to the festival, and several awards will be given on Saturday, June 10, including:

The Verdict – Judge’s choice

The Inky Tentacle – Best screenplay

The Celluloid Crab – Best use of either analog equipment or practical effects

The Pink Flamingo – Film that’s most uniquely reflective of Maryland life

The Damn Fine Film – Audience choice

Still, fostering a community of artists who help artists is more rewarding than any award we could hand out. Even if you’re not ready to submit anything to this year’s festival, we more than encourage you to come hang out, say hi, see a few films and shake hands with a few directors—and submit your own film in future!

The festival screenings, of course, aren’t just for filmmakers or aspiring filmmakers, but for anyone who wants to come and see movies from around the world, and maybe even from their own backyard. Passes will be on sale soon—for updates, we’re on Facebook and on Instagram (@oceancityfilmfest).

Hope to see you soon!