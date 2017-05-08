You don’t have to be a world class chef to cook for mom!

This Sunday is Mother’s Day and with that comes the obligation for every father or child to come up with something fun, exciting and relaxing, all at the same time, for that special Mother in their lives.

As we all know, this can become an ever more difficult problem especially when Mom uses the old “Whatever you decide will be great, I don’t really want anything just my family” gem as an answer to “What would you like to do on Mother’s day?”. So fathers, sons and daughters the world round make reservations in invariably crowded, noisy restaurants and buy gifts that may or may not be wanted or needed. In an effort to help I have put together some culinary ideas that work on a number of levels. First they show that you put some effort and thought into the gift (BIG points will be scored). Next, you can get the whole family involved so you fill the “Family” quotient. And, finally remember that alcohol can never hurt.

So here we go; first things first, let Mom sleep in as long as she wants without interruption!! While she is sleeping in until noon you can prepare the drink of the day:

White Sangria: (this will taste much better the longer it sits so maybe try to make it the night before)

1 bottle White Spanish wine (Albarino is great)

1/3 cup Brandy

1/4 cup Cointreau

1 cup fresh squeezed Orange Juice

1 cup Pineapple Juice

1/4 cup Lime Juice

Agave Nectar to taste

Fresh Fruit:

Orange Slices

Lemon Slices

Apples (peeled and cubed)

Berries (whatever is in season)

In a large pitcher mix all the liquid ingredients and taste, if you feel it needs to be sweeter add the Agave nectar to taste. Add the fresh fruit and refrigerate. Serve over ice. (I would always suggest making a double batch to keep everyone in a happy mood)

Next, when Mom wakes up let her primp and get ready at her leisure. Then pick some of her favorite romantic “chick flicks” and put them on for her (good rule of thumb is if you would not normally watch the film then she will probably love it). While she is relaxing in front of the TV with a cup of her favorite coffee or tea get your Brunch Dish ready.

Baked Eggs:

1 cup cooked/chopped Spinach (squeeze as much of the liquid out of them as possible)

8 Eggs

1 ripe Tomato

8 tbl Heavy Cream

4 slices Bacon (cooked and chopped)

1/2 tsp chopped fresh Thyme

1/4 tsp grated Nutmeg

Unsalted Butter

Parmesan (grated)

Salt and Pepper to taste

In four oven-proof ramekins, greased with butter, divide the spinach in the bottoms of each evenly and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Then crack two Eggs into each ramekin (Crack them into a separate cup to make sure you don’t break a yolk or get any shell and then place them in the ramekins). Cut the Tomato into eighths and place two wedges in each dish on opposite sides of the eggs. Put two tablespoons of Heavy Cream over each dish then evenly distribute the Bacon crumbles and Parmesan Cheese over each dish. Add the Thyme, Nutmeg, Salt and Pepper. Set your oven to broil and place the ramekins on a sheet pan. Place your oven rack on the second closest setting to the top. When the elements are hot slide in your sheet pan and cook until the egg whites are set and the cheese is a golden brown. Remove from oven and place on a plate with a napkin liner and serve with toast and her favorite jam. Make sure your wife and family know that the ramekins are very HOT.

After Brunch break out the White Sangria and relax, maybe sit on the back deck and listen to some nice music. This will hold you until dinner time when I would suggest her favorite carry-out, maybe Chinese. Believe me after she sees all the effort you put in on the Brunch and after a couple of glasses of Sangria she will not mind at all. Along with a nice card, a nice Spring Flower arrangement and some hand-made gifts from the kids this will be a memorable Mother’s Day!!

This article was updated to reflect date and title changes. — Ed.