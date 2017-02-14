Ocean City Happy Hour Guide and Daily Drink Specials

33 Shares Share Share +1

“Happy hour’s like a holiday,” according to country music singer Toby Keith. We agree. There’s no better way to unwind after a day on the beach or Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland than by enjoying great food and drinks with family and friends, especially when you can get them at discounted prices. One of the toughest questions you’re likely to face during your vacation isn’t if you should go to happy hour, but where you should go to happy hour. From the inlet to uptown, oceanside, bayside, and everywhere in between, happy hour is going on all around you. We’ve attempted to make the process of choosing the ideal Ocean City happy hour spot a little less daunting; here is a look at the some our favorite Ocean City happy hour specials Ocean City has to offer:

Ocean City Fish Company Happy Hour Specials Happy Hours: Monday – Sunday All Day, Everyday at the Dock and Deck Bars 3 PM – 7 PM at the Sports Bar *Monday – Sunday: 3 PM – 7 PM not available in the downstairs dining room



Check out their Facebook page for up-to-the-minute deals

Specials | Seacrets Ocean City MD | Waterfront Dining & Bar Seacrets waterfront restaurant, bar and nightclub in Ocean City, MD offers lunch, dinner, drinks, specials & live entertainment for your next trip to OCMD.



Check out their Facebook page for even more timely updates.

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille – Home Page The Greene Turtle is more than a sports bar and grille. We believe in being a community hangout for all ages that serves great food & drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement & unity of sports.

Specials – The Shrimp Boat Shrimp Boat has an extensive selection of local Craft Beer as well as an food and drink specials that can’t be beat!



Check out their Facebook page for even more timely updates.

Best Happy Hour Ocean City MD Restaurant Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill You have just spent the day on the beach; you’re hungry, thirsty, and looking for somewhere to go. Look no further, Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill is the place for you. Come quench your thirst and satisfy your hunger at OC’s best Happy Hour spot.



Check out their Facebook page for even more timely updates.

Happy Hour at the Captains Table Restaurant The Captain’s Table Restaurant, a legendary seafood restaurant in Ocean City Maryland, is open in a new location at the Courtyard by Marriott in OC MD. Serving breakfasts, lunch and dinner, enjoy homemade specialties in an elegant setting. Great steaks, crabcakes and fresh fish.



Check out their Facebook page for even more timely updates.

The Globe | American Restaurant & Bar | Historic Berlin, MD 21811 Welcome to The Globe Theatre! We are an American style Restaurant and Bar located at 12 Broad Street, Historic Berlin, MD 21811. Our phone number is 410-641-0784. We showcase all different types of music and art throughout the restaurant and have many events to entertain you through your dinner!



For more timely updates, check out their Facebook Page.

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill at The Clarion Hotel OCMD Located oceanfront on the beach in Ocean City, Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill celebrates happy hour from 4-7pm daily with live beach bands Sunday – Thursday.



For more info on Lenny’s Beach Bar and Grill in the Clarion, check out the Clarion’s Facebook page.

Of course, this is just the beginning. There are tons more places with tons more Happy Hours. You can search them on our Happy Hour Listing Page.

This article was updated for accuracy and links on Feb. 14, 2017 — Ed.