We’re getting ready for your vacation: Behind the scenes at the OCHMRA Trade Show

In another few weeks people will be coming to town to dust off their condos, or for short pre-season weekend jaunts. Most of the restaurants and hotels will be open and the buzz of the summer season, the anticipation of warm weather and cold drinks will begin reaching a crescendo. The first step in making sure you have what you want when you arrive is that restaurateurs, hoteliers, attraction hosts and general ancillary service people go to the annual Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association show to test out some of the newest trends and tech to make your stay more efficient and comfortable.

The two day show brings thousands of purveyors to town to show of the best of the best of what they have to offer. I swung down there to get a general overview. Here are some of my favorite shots and insights. Make sure you’re following us on Instagram. Tomorrow I’ll be documenting the whole day with videos and insights about what to expect from Ocean City this summer.