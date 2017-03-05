We’re getting ready for your vacation: Behind the scenes at the OCHMRA Trade Show

Tony Russo
6 hours ago
In another few weeks people will be coming to town to dust off their condos, or for short pre-season weekend jaunts. Most of the restaurants and hotels will be open and the buzz of the summer season, the anticipation of warm weather and cold drinks will begin reaching a crescendo. The first step in making sure you have what you want when you arrive is that restaurateurs, hoteliers, attraction hosts and general ancillary service people go to the annual Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association show to test out some of the newest trends and tech to make your stay more efficient and comfortable.

The two day show brings thousands of purveyors to town to show of the best of the best of what they have to offer. I swung down there to get a general overview. Here are some of my favorite shots and insights. Make sure you’re following us on Instagram. Tomorrow I’ll be documenting the whole day with videos and insights about what to expect from Ocean City this summer.

Big Oyster’s OCHMRA debut was a bigish deal. The brewery has been expanding significantly in the last six months and is getting ready to take its place as one of the breweries that supports the Shore as a craft beer destination.
Cody Miller has been at Seacrets most of his working career, but working oneself up from barback to distiller is a pretty rare thing in the 21st century.
It’s easy to get excited at the proposition of tasting all the spirits available at the shows, but it also is important to remember that a lot of the attendees are trying to figure out what people will react best to when they come to town for vacation. Booze is a serious-er business than many people know.
Deadpan breadman.
There were tons of fresh bread and sweets displays, but this guy from Uptown Bakers was a pip. By the end of the first day everyone is a little punchy from all the chatting and work and just ready to lay into having a good time.
Brooklyn Baking Barons Tony and Chris did three cooking presentations on the opening day. But the final one on Monday, they kind of had their schtick cold, which just made the presentation more fun.
