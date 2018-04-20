Getting the Boardwalk ready for summer

Kristin
2 hours ago
It’s only April in Ocean City, but everyone is hard at work getting downtown OC, especially the Boardwalk, ready for summer. 

And it’s got to happen fast. Even though it’s been a pretty cold spring thus far, Route 50 is seeing more and more traffic with each passing weekend. Normally when you drive past a backup of cars waiting to pass over the Bay Bridge, your initial reaction is to shudder and thank the heavens that it’s not happening on the side of traffic you’re on. In late April when you drive past a backup of cars waiting to pass over the Bay Bridge, you smile to yourself and thank the heavens that summer clearly is just around the corner. 

 April 20 might have been the first Friday of the year that 95% of the Boardwalk shops were open and pedestrian traffic was pretty steady around the Inlet and the pier rides. That wasn’t the case on the quieter north end on the Boardwalk, as evidenced by this Facebook live…

…But that end will become more crowded in time.  

Anyway, here are 10 photos of a bustling spring Boardwalk and downtown area, where shop owners are putting the finishing touches on their storefronts and even the utility boxes are getting a fresh set of paint. 

Sunset Park flowers
First, stop and smell the flowers in Sunset Park.
Ocean City utility boxes
Before you reach the boards, you hit the utility boxes — and in this case, the artists of the Art League of Ocean City giving the boxes a colorful new design.
Ocean City utility boxes
Local artists like Gerilyn Gaskill, Debbi Dean-Colley and Kathy Bohs work hard on those beautiful boxes.
Trimper's rides
They’re also hard at work over at Trimper’s, getting all the rides up and running for the season.
Boardwalk Dumser's
The Boardwalk Dumser’s is now open for business, and the ferris wheel is back up, too.
spring Boardwalk
Some Boardwalk shops are getting a facelift.
spring Boardwalk
…And others are getting their signs fixed. (Don’t try this at home.)
Commander beach chair
On the other end of the Boardwalk, the Commander Hotel just put out a giant beach chair. It’s ready for you to come take a seat!
Downtown Ocean City construction
All in all, downtown is pretty much one big construction site right now, but it’s for good reason. Ocean City will be back and better than ever by the time you’re here for summer vacation.
lifeguard stands
And these lifeguard stands will be back on the beach by then, too!
