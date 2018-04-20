499 Shares Share Share +1

It’s only April in Ocean City, but everyone is hard at work getting downtown OC, especially the Boardwalk, ready for summer.

And it’s got to happen fast. Even though it’s been a pretty cold spring thus far, Route 50 is seeing more and more traffic with each passing weekend. Normally when you drive past a backup of cars waiting to pass over the Bay Bridge, your initial reaction is to shudder and thank the heavens that it’s not happening on the side of traffic you’re on. In late April when you drive past a backup of cars waiting to pass over the Bay Bridge, you smile to yourself and thank the heavens that summer clearly is just around the corner.

April 20 might have been the first Friday of the year that 95% of the Boardwalk shops were open and pedestrian traffic was pretty steady around the Inlet and the pier rides. That wasn’t the case on the quieter north end on the Boardwalk, as evidenced by this Facebook live…

…But that end will become more crowded in time.

Anyway, here are 10 photos of a bustling spring Boardwalk and downtown area, where shop owners are putting the finishing touches on their storefronts and even the utility boxes are getting a fresh set of paint.