Getting a new perspective on Assateague

I headed bayside first, because it isn’t something I often do and since I was looking for new perspectives on Assateague, I figured it was the place to start. It wasn’t bitterly cold, but there was a chill which made it even more surprising to get a load of two guys kiteboarding. Getting a good shot of them getting air was tough, since the kite and the boarder barely fit in the same frame, but I had a little luck with this one.

I’m forever fascinated by the trees at the edge of the water that have had the sand eroded from under them. They eventually fall but then many of them re-root and grow sideways. Others just die and become driftwood or habitat. It feels metaphorical.

This guy is one of those that I think isn’t going to make it, but there’s no harm in hoping. I knocked around a bit more before heading back to the car and pointing it oceanside, where I knew there were tons of great photos to be had.

The wasn’t the best photo I took during my excursion, or even one of the better Assateague pony photos I have ever taken, but it was the only one I got that day. Sometimes in the cold, the horses like to keep to themselves in a place they can stay warm, and who can blame them?