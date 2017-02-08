Getting a new perspective on Assateague

Getting a new perspective on Assateague

Verrazano Bridge
A view through the windshield of the Verrazano Bridge. I feel about it the way many people feel about going over the Bay Bridge, “In a little while things are going to get a whole lot better.

I headed bayside first, because it isn’t something I often do and since I was looking for new perspectives on Assateague, I figured it was the place to start. It wasn’t bitterly cold, but there was a chill which made it even more surprising to get a load of two guys kiteboarding. Getting a good shot of them getting air was tough, since the kite and the boarder barely fit in the same frame, but I had a little luck with this one. 

sailboarding on Assateague
A sailboarder getting air out on the Assateague Bay on a nice, brisk winter’s day. Some people just can’t stand to not play in the water.

I’m forever fascinated by the trees at the edge of the water that have had the sand eroded from under them. They eventually fall but then many of them re-root and grow sideways. Others just die and become driftwood or habitat. It feels metaphorical.

assateague tree
Increasingly I’ve been messing with these odd angles. Getting low, turning my camera about, etc. while also trying to be careful to remember how it will look on a phone as well as on a big screen.

This guy is one of those that I think isn’t going to make it, but there’s no harm in hoping. I knocked around a bit more before heading back to the car and pointing it oceanside, where I knew there were tons of great photos to be had. 

dead tree on Assateague Island
This guy is one of the dozens of trees that had been unrooted by erosion but somehow manages to stay in one spot. If I come back in the spring, it totally is possible that it is rerooted elsewhere and I’ll find greenery poking out of an unexpected place.

The wasn’t the best photo I took during my excursion, or even one of the better Assateague pony photos I have ever taken, but it was the only one I got that day. Sometimes in the cold, the horses like to keep to themselves in a place they can stay warm, and who can blame them? 

Assateague pony
One never gets tired of the Assateague Island horses, just hanging out and doing their thing in the midst of our trespassing.
