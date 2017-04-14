Fun & Free Activities at the Ocean City Center for the Arts

2 Shares Share Share +1

You know it’s great when I have to write a whole separate article just to tell you about all of the free events and activities we are offering at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. There’s so much to do at no cost!

1. Free Tuesday Night Lecture Series

This free lecture series at the Ocean City Center for the Arts is designed to create conversation, encourage curiosity, and cultivate knowledge-sharing in our art community. Our next lecture is on Tuesday, April 18, from 6 – 8pm. Speaker Diane Thomas Mitchell will be discussing ways to recover and nurture the artist within each of us. We are ALL born to create. Space is limited, so register online at artleagueofoceancity.org or call us at 410-524-9433.

2. Free Healing Series – “Art & Soul”

Artist Debbi Dean-Colley uses art to improve physical, mental, and emotional well being. $10 donation suggested. Supported by Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. Our next workshop is on April 21 from 6 – 8:30pm creating wonderful rock mandalas. Pre-register online or at 410-524-9433.

3. Free First Friday Opening Reception

Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. Complimentary refreshments will be served and admission is free. The next reception will be held on Friday, May 5, from 5 – 7pm. The Divine Feminine show is occupying the entire Arts Center; A show by women, about women and for women and everyone! Curated by Deborah Rolig and assisted by Dee Gray.

4. Women’s Marketplace Artisan Fair

A gathering of artisans selling a variety of wares to the public, creating an open market feel. Entry to the artisan fair is free. Friday, May 5, from 5 – 9 pm & Saturday, May 6, from 10 am – 3 pm.

5. Free Live Music at “Originals Only”

This event creates an environment for the next generation of local artists and musicians to perform in a drug-free and art-focused space, a venue where they can safely jam and express themselves. Our next show is Saturday, May 6, at 6pm. Reservations are not required, so come enjoy music and art demos right in our art gallery.

6. Free Healing Sound Bath

Join us at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on Sunday, May 7, at 10 am for a healing experience with Chrissy Ehrhart.

7. Free Family Art Saturdays

Your family can get together to make art to take home! Made possible by a grant from the PNC Foundation. Because of the wonderful response, we must limit participation to 30 people (children and families). Our next Art Day is Saturday, May 13, from 10 am – noon. Pre-register to reserve your spot by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

8. Free Divine Feminine Reading & Lecture

“The Divine Feminine: An Anthology of Seaside Scribes” Reading will be held on Monday, May 15, from 2 – 4 pm curated by Kathleen Martens. Join us to celebrate the literary arts, as local women authors perform readings from their works of fiction and poetry. You’ll be captivated by the diversity of these talented coastal writers. The fun doesn’t end there! On Tuesday, May 16, from 6 – 8 pm Dr. Judy Pierson will be giving a lecture on “Stepping into the Embrace of the Great Mother: Learning to Love Yourself and to Let Yourself be Loved”.

9. Free Outdoor Musical Performances

Directed by Ocean City native Kyler Taustin, Songs for a New World, Jason Robert Brown’s breathtaking song cycle, will be presented at over 10 outdoor venues throughout Massachusetts and Delmarva as Brown Box’s Premier Musical. The musical will be performed right in our courtyard at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on Saturday & Sunday, May 20 – 21, at 7:30pm. More information at brownboxtheatre.org.

10. Free OC Film Festival

The mission of this new event is to showcase local and regional filmmakers from June 8 – 11, 2017. The OCFF promotes diversity and uniqueness in its mission to engage the community with the world of film. Local filmmaker William Strang-Moya is encouraging submissions until May 1 at oceancityfilmfest@gmail.com. There is no entry fee.

11. Art’s Alive Fine Art Show

Ocean City’s biggest and best fine art show is on June 24 – 25 from 9am – 5pm at Northside Park (125th Street bayside). Stroll through artist displays and shop their beautiful artwork. Grab lunch from a local food truck. Enjoy wine by the glass or a craft beer as you take in the sights while the kids create a masterpiece at the many free children’s art areas. Admission to the event is free and there really is something for everyone! Visit ococean.com for more details.

12. Something you might not consider: Free inspiration!

Even simply taking a stroll through our gallery will have you feeling inspired. With the artwork changing every month, there’s always something new to come and see.

Visit www.artleagueofoceancity.org for a full list of upcoming classes, workshops, and events.