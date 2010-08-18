The Frog Bar & Grill at the Ocean City Inlet

5 Shares Share Share +1

Come have a brew with a view! These are the favorite words of those who work at The Frog Bar & Grill that overlooks the inlet and Assateague Island on the boardwalk. “The Frog Bar is a great place to sit and have a beer and relax… and they have really good homemade food,” says Donna Hoffman Holzhauser, an Ocean City visitor.

The Frog Bar & Grills sits in the Inlet Shopping Village at the southern-most point of the Ocean City boardwalk. The owners of the establishment describe their menu as “upscale bar food”. The menu itself consists of a list of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers, chowders, and other small dinner options. Some favorites are the tomato mozzarella salad, the Hawaiian burger, and the spicy crab and sweet corn chowder.

The Frog has been in Ocean City for years, but it wasn’t until recently that the updated Frog Bar & Grill changed their appearance and upped their positive attitude. A new kitchen was installed, a great system of flat-screened televisions was added, a 20-foot-long bar was built on the outdoor patio, and the interior was overhauled when the new owners, the Smiths, got a hold of the place.

“The Frog Bar & Grill is our new favorite place in OC! The best view and very relaxing!” says Carrie Brant Bankard who recently was in Ocean City on vacation. The Frog has become a favorite to many Ocean City residents and visitors since their drink menu has grown over the summer months. The drink menu includes wine freezers, a wine-based daiquiri, served in several flavors. There are lots of wine options. Several microbrews and a large bar make for great place to drink while overlooking the inlet.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and parking at the Inlet Village parking lot (under the bar) is free for bar patrons.

Be sure to stop by and enjoy your brew with a view of the inlet and Assateague Island the next time you’re in Ocean City!