The Frog Bar & Grill at the Ocean City Inlet
Come have a brew with a view! These are the favorite words of those who work at The Frog Bar & Grill that overlooks the inlet and Assateague Island on the boardwalk. “The Frog Bar is a great place to sit and have a beer and relax… and they have really good homemade food,” says Donna Hoffman Holzhauser, an Ocean City visitor.
The Frog Bar & Grills sits in the Inlet Shopping Village at the southern-most point of the Ocean City boardwalk. The owners of the establishment describe their menu as “upscale bar food”. The menu itself consists of a list of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers, chowders, and other small dinner options. Some favorites are the tomato mozzarella salad, the Hawaiian burger, and the spicy crab and sweet corn chowder.
The Frog has been in Ocean City for years, but it wasn’t until recently that the updated Frog Bar & Grill changed their appearance and upped their positive attitude. A new kitchen was installed, a great system of flat-screened televisions was added, a 20-foot-long bar was built on the outdoor patio, and the interior was overhauled when the new owners, the Smiths, got a hold of the place.
“The Frog Bar & Grill is our new favorite place in OC! The best view and very relaxing!” says Carrie Brant Bankard who recently was in Ocean City on vacation. The Frog has become a favorite to many Ocean City residents and visitors since their drink menu has grown over the summer months. The drink menu includes wine freezers, a wine-based daiquiri, served in several flavors. There are lots of wine options. Several microbrews and a large bar make for great place to drink while overlooking the inlet.
The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and parking at the Inlet Village parking lot (under the bar) is free for bar patrons.
Be sure to stop by and enjoy your brew with a view of the inlet and Assateague Island the next time you’re in Ocean City!
6 Comments on this Post
Z06RL
I’m hoping they’ll consider being open for Cruisin OC in May again. We enjoyed having it there for a burger and beer in years past and was disappointed this year to find it closed.
But they had such GOOD BURGERS!
Judy Ransom
My boyfriend and I are heading to OCMD for vacation this coming Monday… 7.29-8.1.13. We are going to try out your place! Can’t wait! Look for us!
jane thompson
Great bar to sit and have a good bloody Mary and watch the horses and dolphins.brook is a great bartender.Will be there in October.can’t wait.
gerald miller
i was at this bar and will never go back in. the service was slow the drink my girl friend ordered was a white Russian had no alcohol in it and she also suck up a fly threw the straw they even made me pay for the drinks.
Tony Russo
Sorry to hear that. I don’t know if you’ve been there recently, but the bar is under new management and ownership since June 2016.
Kevin Burbulak
I have never had anything to complain about with this place. It’s a little on the small side, but if you can get in, the food and drinks are awesome. Burgers, fish, good eats for the kids. Lunch time seems to be the best time to go because they do draw a decent crowd later in the day.