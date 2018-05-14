597 Shares Share Share +1

The median fence on Coastal Highway is slated for completion by May 23, and the new pay-by-plate meters in the municipal parking lot downtown have been in effect since April 1. Both of these new features are the talk of the town, and we’ve been receiving lots of questions about both of them.

Here’s a handy FAQ about the new pay-by-plate parking systems near the Inlet and the new midtown median fence.

If you have questions that aren’t included below, ask them in the comments section and we’ll do our best to answer them and add them to the list!

Pay-by-plate parking

How do I use the new pay-by-plate parking meters?

If you don’t have your plate number memorized and can’t read it from the meter, take a picture of it with your cell phone. Simply enter the numbers into the console, then toss in your coins for how much time you want or swipe your card and enter the amount of money you wish to put in. You can go paperless or ask the machine to print a receipt for you. Later, you can extend your time at the meters or with the Parkmobile app.

Do I need to download an app in order to park?

No, but you do have that option. The Parkmobile app can be used to pay for parking and extend your time (which comes in handy when you’re all the way on the other side of the Boardwalk and realize your time is almost up).

How much does parking cost now?

It’s still $3 an hour to park at the Inlet during peak season.

Can vehicles with handicap tags still park for free?

There is a 30-minute grace period for all vehicles, including those with handicap tags, in the Inlet lot. If a vehicle is parked in the Inlet lot for 31 minutes or more, the entire amount of time spent parked will have to be paid for.

As for street parking with the new meters and other municipal lots, there is a 60-minute grace period for vehicles with handicap tags.

Should I still place my receipt on my dashboard?

No, there is no need to place your ticket on your dashboard since you will have entered in your license plate number.

Coastal Highway median fence

Why was this fence built?

The median fence is five to seven feet tall, so it can’t easily be hopped over, and was constructed in order to prevent jaywalkers from unsafely crossing the street.

Will it obstruct my view of Coastal Highway?

While the fence is tall, and does obstruct your view of the other side of the highway when you’re looking at it head-on, the fence posts are angled so that you can see in between them while driving. It does not in any way obstruct your view from cars turning at intersections.

When will the project be finished?

Construction is currently on schedule to be completed by the Wednesday before Memorial Day (May 23).

How long does the fence run?

It runs from Convention Center Drive to 62nd street, and extends 2.7 miles.

I hate these new parking meters and/or this new median fence!

There has been a huge influx of messages like these popping into our Facebook messages, our community posts and the comments sections of our articles. We hear your concerns, and we understand them. However, we do not represent the Town of Ocean City or any town government officials who voted to put these new systems in place. As always, we love to hear your thoughts and opinions on everything that happens in Ocean City, but when it comes to matters like these ones, we can’t do much but send you to the Town’s inbox.