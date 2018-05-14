-
Frequently Asked Questions: Ocean City’s New Parking Meters and the Median Fence
The median fence on Coastal Highway is slated for completion by May 23, and the new pay-by-plate meters in the municipal parking lot downtown have been in effect since April 1. Both of these new features are the talk of the town, and we’ve been receiving lots of questions about both of them.
Here’s a handy FAQ about the new pay-by-plate parking systems near the Inlet and the new midtown median fence.
If you have questions that aren’t included below, ask them in the comments section and we’ll do our best to answer them and add them to the list!
Pay-by-plate parking
How do I use the new pay-by-plate parking meters?
If you don’t have your plate number memorized and can’t read it from the meter, take a picture of it with your cell phone. Simply enter the numbers into the console, then toss in your coins for how much time you want or swipe your card and enter the amount of money you wish to put in. You can go paperless or ask the machine to print a receipt for you. Later, you can extend your time at the meters or with the Parkmobile app.
Do I need to download an app in order to park?
No, but you do have that option. The Parkmobile app can be used to pay for parking and extend your time (which comes in handy when you’re all the way on the other side of the Boardwalk and realize your time is almost up).
How much does parking cost now?
It’s still $3 an hour to park at the Inlet during peak season.
Can vehicles with handicap tags still park for free?
There is a 30-minute grace period for all vehicles, including those with handicap tags, in the Inlet lot. If a vehicle is parked in the Inlet lot for 31 minutes or more, the entire amount of time spent parked will have to be paid for.
As for street parking with the new meters and other municipal lots, there is a 60-minute grace period for vehicles with handicap tags.
Should I still place my receipt on my dashboard?
No, there is no need to place your ticket on your dashboard since you will have entered in your license plate number.
Coastal Highway median fence
Why was this fence built?
The median fence is five to seven feet tall, so it can’t easily be hopped over, and was constructed in order to prevent jaywalkers from unsafely crossing the street.
Will it obstruct my view of Coastal Highway?
While the fence is tall, and does obstruct your view of the other side of the highway when you’re looking at it head-on, the fence posts are angled so that you can see in between them while driving. It does not in any way obstruct your view from cars turning at intersections.
When will the project be finished?
Construction is currently on schedule to be completed by the Wednesday before Memorial Day (May 23).
How long does the fence run?
It runs from Convention Center Drive to 62nd street, and extends 2.7 miles.
I hate these new parking meters and/or this new median fence!
There has been a huge influx of messages like these popping into our Facebook messages, our community posts and the comments sections of our articles. We hear your concerns, and we understand them. However, we do not represent the Town of Ocean City or any town government officials who voted to put these new systems in place. As always, we love to hear your thoughts and opinions on everything that happens in Ocean City, but when it comes to matters like these ones, we can’t do much but send you to the Town’s inbox.
9 Comments on this Post
Beverly
Is the parking free if you have a handicap tag what does a 30 min grace period mean
Kristin
I will change the wording to make it more clear, but no, parking is not free. Every vehicle, handicap tags or not, has 30 minutes to be parked for free in the Inlet lot. If they are parked for 31 minutes or more, they will have to pay for the entire time spent in the lot. There used to be a 90-minute “grace period” for vehicles with handicap tags, but now it is 30 minutes for everyone.
Tom
I am still confused about handicap parking. In the inlet lot it was never free for handicap. How about the other lots and on the street. Do handicap now have to pay at all other metered areas. I guess what i am asking do handicap now have to pay to park with the new system everywhere that there is metered parking.
Kristin
So while there was once a 90-minute grace period for vehicles with handicap tags in the Inlet lot, the grace period is now 30 minutes for ALL vehicles. As for street parking, with the new meters there is a 60-minute grace period for vehicles with handicap tags. Hope that answers your question
Kevin klimm
If you don’t leave a slip on the dash how do they know whether you paid or not
Kristin
It’s all done electronically and they’ll be able to check which license plate numbers have been entered into the system
Cindy LePore
meters at the inlet too? it was so much more convenient to get a ticket and pay the person at the end for how much time you were there…how do you judge how much time to pay for upfront? and then have to run all the way back to the meter or get an app which I read has issues and charges you a processing fee every time.?
Deb R.
“There is a 30-minute grace period for all vehicles, including those with handicap tags, in the Inlet lot. If a vehicle is parked in the Inlet lot for 31 minutes or more, the entire amount of time spent parked will have to be paid for. ” Ok, so how do I get my money back? Parked twice, problems with the machine meant I ended up with more time than I needed (hubby only wanted to fries), and now I read that I didn’t even have to pay anything. How do I get my money back?
Kristin
I have no idea. Try calling the Town at 410-524-0391