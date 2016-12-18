Town of Ocean City offers free bus service on New Year’s Eve

597 Shares Share Share +1

In order to encourage responsible celebrations this New Year’s Eve, the Town of Ocean City will offer passengers free service on the Coastal Highway Beach Bus. Modifying their normal schedule for the holiday, the town’s Transportation Department will offer free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 6 a.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

Additionally, on December 31, bus services will run every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every 10 minutes from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. on January 1. Buses on New Year’s Day will also run every 20 minutes from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m., at which time they will resume a normal winter service schedule of every 40 minutes.

Also beginning December 26, the Town of Ocean City will provide a Christmas tree drop-off site at the 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot. Trees can be placed in the northeast corner of the 100th Street lot December 26 through January 15. Please remove all tinsel, ornaments and other non-wooden items from the tree. Trees collected at the site are taken to the county landfill where they are recycled.

For more information about Town of Ocean City services and holiday closings, please visit http://oceancitymd.gov.

This post was updated Dec. 2016 — Ed.