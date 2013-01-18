(Jan. 18, 2013) OCEAN PINES — Frank Rembach of Ocean Pines passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2012. Born in South Africa on Feb. 17, 1937, he is survived by his soulmate of 43 years, Jeannette Rembach (née Baker) — to whom he was married 37 years.

Mr. Rembach was a talented artist and writer who wrote for the Smothers Brothers, All In The Family and other sitcoms. A writer and stage manager for Broadway plays, his works appeared onstage in South Africa, London and New York. A wonderful humanitarian, he established the first multi-racial theater group in South Africa.

In addition to his wife and many cherished friends, he is survived by sisters, Rosalind Baise and Evie Sachs of South Africa; brother, Don Rembach and his wife, Ursula, of Australia; brother-in-law, Paul Baker and his wife, Connie, of Easton Md.; 14 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Ocean Pines Community Center from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea, P.O. Box 3627, Ocean City, Md. 21843.