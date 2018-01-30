It’s FeBREWary: the best month to eat and drink on the Shore

We’ve been posting about it plenty on our sister site Shore Craft Beer, but we wanted to let all you Ocean City lovers know about the Shore’s best-kept secret. Well, maybe it’s not a secret exactly, but the month of February (which we lovingly refer to as FeBREWary) is probably the best time of year to be a foodie and/or beer-drinker on the Shore.

What is FeBREWary?

To be more specific, FeBREWary is a celebration of craft beer throughout the state of Maryland. Over at Shore Craft Beer, we wanted to make a big fuss over FeBREWary specifically on the Eastern Shore, which is why for several years we’ve been celebrating FeBREWary: Craft Beer Lovers Month as it pertains to Delmarva. There’s food and drink specials all over Ocean City and its surrounding regions for the entire month, plus a Love on Tap Shore Craft Beer Festival at Seacrets in addition to giveaways, challenges, beer trails and all kinds of fun things–more on all that below.

FeBREWary is a month-long holiday of sorts for those who love craft beer, but even if you’re not a beer drinker, there’ll always be something for you, too.

Festivals and events

First, the linchpin of FeBREWary on the Shore: Love on Tap. Shore Craft Beer Fest: Love on Tap is a three-hour festival, with an additional hour for VIP ticketholders, at Seacrets. There’s live music, beautiful views of the bay and most importantly, there’s over 30 local craft beers available for tasting. Some breweries make special beers for FeBREWary that are available at the festival, and the first 800 guests who walk through the door receive a commemorative pint glass. Plus, the weather has been unseasonably warm, sunny and just generally gorgeous at the last two festivals. Knock on wood.

There are other FeBREWary events, too. This year, there’s a craft beer tasting and reception at the Salisbury Downtown Art Galleries hosted by Shore Craft Beer and the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, and special brewery events TBA.

Food and drink deals

Participating restaurants/bars/breweries on the Shore offer special FeBREWary deals, which usually involve discounted food-and-beer pairings throughout the month. This year’s participating businesses include Evo, Pickles Pub, Fins Ale House, The Globe, Longboard Cafe, The Original Greene Turtle, the Zippy Lewis Lounge, Seacrets, Breakers Pub, Horizons, Tall Tales, Harpoon Hanna’s and the Captain’s Table. Click here to get the details on their specials.

Accommodations

Not only are there discounted food and drink specials, but there are discounted room rates available throughout the month, too! All the details would get lost in this article, but if you’re coming to Ocean City, be sure to ask the Dunes Manor, Park Place Hotel, Clarion Resort and Gateway Hotel about their FeBREWary packages. You can also go to Shore Craft Beer’s FeBREWary page and scroll down to “Hotel packages” for more information.

Giveaways

This year, there are more FeBREWary giveaways than ever.

First, there’s a “Beer, Beach & Beyond” giveaway co-hosted by Worcester County. Just by filling out a simple entry form, one winner is going to receive a two-night stay at the Park Place Hotel and gift certificates to The Globe and Sister’s Boutique, both in Berlin, and Harvest Moon Tavern in Snow Hill, in addition to two VIP tickets to Love on Tap.

There’s also the “OCraft Challenge Giveaway” co-hosted by the Town of Ocean City. To celebrate the launch of the OCraft challenge (more on that below), one winner who downloads the Shore Craft Beer app before Valentine’s Day will receive a two-night stay at the Clarion Resort, a two-hour limousine ride from Skye Limousine and gift certificates to Skye Bar and the Captain’s Table.

Then finally, there’s the “Craft Beer Love Stories” giveaway. One lucky winner who shares the story of how they fell in love with craft beer or, alternatively, how they fell in love over a craft beer, will receive two VIP tickets to Love on Tap.

It’s a lot to keep track of, but you can get all the details and enter whichever giveaway you like here.

…And more special stuff

We had the first beer challenge designed specifically for the Town of Ocean City launch this FeBREWary on the Shore Craft Beer app. It’s really fun, and if you’re in town for all the other festivities, you should definitely take the challenge for yourself.

Plus, there’s always more to come. You can stay updated by checking the website or by following Shore Craft Beer on Facebook. If you like craft beer and you like the Shore, Shore Craft Beer is a great resource.