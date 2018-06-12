Fathers Day Happenings and Specials in Ocean City

Live music at Fager’s Island

Treat your dad to a delicious meal, a spectacular sunset view (weather permitting) and live music at Fager’s Island. Bryan Clark will be performing at 6 p.m. on Father’s Day Sunday, rocking Fager’s with all his contemporary classics from “Sinatra 2 Soul.”

Dinner specials and a breakfast buffet at Horizons

Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant just inside the Clarion Resort is another dining option where the view just can’t be beat. Enjoy their deluxe breakfast buffet on Sunday morning, then 30% off all entrees from 5 – 7 p.m. and 30% off all steaks fro m 5 – 9 p.m., all to be enjoyed while looking out at the beautiful Atlantic ocean down below.

Brunch at the Dunes

Sleep in on Sunday, then take dad out to a late breakfast at the Dunes Manor’s Weekend Brunch Buffet. Unfortunately the Dunes’ Saturday Air Show Buffet is sold out, but rooms and seats at the Barefoot Bar are still available as of this writing (June 12).

Spend the weekend at the Grand

The Grand Hotel & Spa is offering discounted rates just for this weekend — rooms are 15% off on Sunday ($219) and 10% off on Friday and Saturday ($289).

The beer’s always cold at the Original Greene Turtle

“Dads — whether you are an Orioles fan or a Nationals Fan the place to be on Father’s Day is Ocean City’s Original Sports Bar – The Original Greene Turtle on 116th street and Coastal Highway!!! During all O’s and Nat’s games get $2 Natty Boh Drafts, $2 Natural Light Cans or $2 Miller High Life Bottles. Let us wait on you this Father’s Day and bring the kids to enjoy our upstairs Game Room while you catch the game and all sports action right here at 116th street in Ocean City!

Looking for fun things to do?

Luckily Father’s Day weekend in Ocean City is jam-packed with fun, family-friendly and free events, so our fingers are crossed that the sky will be clear and the sun shining. The OC Air Show is on Saturday and Sunday, there will be an OC Cruzers Car Display on Sunday at Somerset Plaza and, as always, there will be live music and ice cream in North Ocean City at Sundaes in the Park.

Whether you’re spending Father’s Day at home or here in Ocean City, we hope your day is super special. And if you are spending the holiday in Ocean City, we’ll see you on the beach!