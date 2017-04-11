Fans flock to annual Birding Weekend

13 Shares Share Share +1

Spring has sprung and birds of a feather are flocking together for the annual Delmarva Birding Weekend later this month!

The 22nd annual Spring Delmarva Birding Weekend is set for April 27-30, 2017, allowing birdwatchers to spot a variety of early-arriving migrating birds like warblers, shorebirds, waterfowl and raptors in several hot spots. The event is open to novice and veteran avian-fans, as guided walks and paddle excursions are suited to all.

The Delmarva peninsula in general is a haven for birdwatchers, but Worcester County in particular features a vast variety of ecosystems like a barrier island, cypress swamps, tidal wetlands and secluded fields. Assateague Island is the nesting ground for the endangered piping plower. While paddling down Ayres Creek in Berlin, birders are likely to see bald eagle, osprey, herons, egrets, hawks and gulls. Sailing down the Nassawango Creek invites avian fans to find birds that enjoy a swampy environment, such as barred owls, prairie warblers and American Redstarts.

Other animals, like the famous Assateague Island horses and beavers along the Pocomoke River could be found while enjoying a tour of Worcester County’s natural beauty.

Visiting birders can socialize at “Tally Rallies” hosted by restaurants and breweries held across the region. Locally, Burley Oak Brewing Company in Berlin and M.R. Duck’s in downtown Ocean City are hosting tallies. More than 200 species have been recorded during this weekend festival.

There’s also several boating excursions planned for the long weekend, like the Shorebird Explorer, which will leave the Talbot Street dock in Ocean City on April 29. The boat will take visitors on a two-hour tour around Skimmer Island and north shore of Assateague Island, perfect for those that need to check coastal bird species of their lists like Purple Sandpiper and Royal Tern.

For more information, including a full itinerary of events and their locations, go to http://delmarvabirding.com/. Registration is still open