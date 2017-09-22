Fall Festival Season Picks Up As Summer Winds Down

There was once a time when Labor Day weekend marked the death knell of the summer season in Ocean City, Maryland. It marked the transformation from bustling tourist town to boring ghost town, and putting an end to the majority of excitement and activities as period of winter hibernation crept in. Simply put, those days are long gone and Ocean City now offers nearly as many amazing festivals and experiences in the fall and winter as it does between Memorial Day and Labor Day. If you think Ocean City is just for summer vacations, you’re wrong.

Check out these annual highly-anticipated fall festivals.

When Ocean City held the first ever Sunfest four decades ago as a way to delay the inevitable onset of winter, no one imagined it would blossom into the most popular festival of the entire year. Now well into its 40s, Sunfest continues its tradition of attracting thousands to town each fall for a weekend of national music acts, amazing food and great times with family and friends. And it’s free to attend (aside from headline concerts).

Wine on the Beach hasn’t experienced quite the longevity of Sunfest, but in its second decade, it’s asserted itself as a post-summer mainstay in Ocean City. As always, this year’s Winefest will feature dozens of the finest wines from the best local and regional vineyards and wineries for your tasting pleasure. In addition to locally produced libations, Winefest provides favorite local food vendors, handmade arts and crafts and live music to the Inlet parking lot.

Ocean City may be known for its widely popular car and truck shows throughout the summer, but its fall festival dedicated to cruisers, muscle cars, hot rods and trick trucks offers as much tire burning, engine revving excitement as its June and July counterparts. The Endless Summer Cruisin’ weekend (usually the first weekend in October) draws over 2000 classic cars and thousands more spectators for a weekend of car shows, national vendors, live music, celebrity meet-and-greets and parades along the Boardwalk each morning. It’s still unclear whether or not the combination of exhaust, custom paint jobs and celebrity appearances help extend endless summer, but they will certainly help you take your mind off of cold weather blues for a few days in early October.

Just as Endless Summer Cruisin’ winds down, another favorite Ocean City tradition is only just getting started. The fall edition of Ocean City Restaurant Week is a citywide culinary experience that will tantalize your taste buds with old favorites and new creations by the town’s top chefs. Coinciding with Shore Craft Beer Month, Restaurant Week is a culinary celebration that highlights prefixed menus made from local ingredients best washed down by local beer.

O C t o b e r f e s t

Of course Ocean City has a celebration for what’s arguably the best holiday of the year. Starting about 10 days before Halloween rolls around, OCtoberfest celebrates the season with a bunch of festive and family-friendly events including a Halloween Beach Maze, a costumed Howl-o-Ween Pet Parade, a Great Pumpkin Race and a Spook-Out Party. Adults, fear not: Ocean City wouldn’t have you bored during Halloween while the kids are having all the fun. Shore Craft Beer’s OCtoberfest is a celebration of world class beauty, at Sunset Park overlooking the Assawoman Bay, and world class, local craft beer. And you know what tastes great with beer? Rockfish. Fishermen-and-women can cast their lines to win a prize and later pig out at a pig roast during Rocktoberfest weekend.

No matter how hard we try to delay it, winter eventually takes hold over the town. Rather than dwell on cold weather and short days, Ocean City celebrates with a 2 ½ month-long celebration known as Winterfest of Lights. From mid- November to January, Ocean City is covered in over 1,000,000 light bulbs and hundreds of eye-popping displays that bring thousands of eager onlookers to town. The amazing lights at Northside Park are one of the main attractions, but a ride aboard the Winterfest Express or a stroll down the Boardwalk allows you to see many unique holiday themed displays that have won national awards and recognition in past years. Words and pictures on a page cannot do the Winterfest spectacle justice; this is truly an event you must see for yourself to fully appreciate.

With numerous festivals and celebrations taking place after summer gives way to the colder seasons, Ocean City can be just as exciting after Labor Day as it is before. The fall and winter months are no longer a period of hibernation–they’re full of exciting experiences to keep you occupied until summer strolls back into town.

*This page was updated 9/22/17.