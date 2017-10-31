Exploring Trimper’s Haunted House

Kristin
7 hours ago
Happy Halloween! Earlier this week, I wrote a story on dark ride enthusiast Brandon Seidl, who knows pretty much everything about Trimper’s Haunted House. Seidl also has a vast collection of photos related to everything OCHH. In the spirit of Halloween and celebrating the spookiness (and occasionally gloriously cheesiness) of the holiday, here are a few behind-the-scenes photos that Seidl has taken or acquired over the years. More can be found on his website and Facebook

(If you’d rather not have the illusion spoiled, don’t read on! Some photos are of the ride with the lights on.) 

Up close and personal with Count Wolf Von Vinderstein (he may look old, but he was added to the lobby in 1995).
After Wolfstein, the Attic Rat–who’s barely changed in appearance or location for over 50 years–is the official greeter of OCHH.
Ever look closely when driving through the mine shaft? These miners have been down there awhile.
Anyone who’s been in the Haunted House knows this damsel in distress. The Sawmill stunt has gone through a few paint jobs over the decades, but it’s original to the 1964 haunted house.
Another tragic female character of the original haunted house, this poor woman resides in the Torture Chamber. The photo on the right is from the catalog she was purchased from and shows how she would have looked in the ’60s. (She’s been tied up for over 50 years but at least someone was nice enough to modernize her hairstyle.) 
Another OC local ends up on the cutting board.
The Knit Wit, up close (not pictured are her hands, knitting with a spider tangled in the yarn)
Anddd her back is turned again.
The man in the electric chair once greeted you as you exited the Upside Down Room.
It’s not every day that you see the Upside Down room right side-up.
(There’s not really a train coming at you.)
The upstairs bat.
A few years after the Haunted House opened in 1964. It wasn’t until 1989 that the second floor was added.
Seeing the ride’s interior with the lights on might ruin the illusion, but sometimes it just illuminates how truly creepy some of the old stunts are. Happy holidays!
