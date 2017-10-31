-
Exploring Trimper’s Haunted House
Happy Halloween! Earlier this week, I wrote a story on dark ride enthusiast Brandon Seidl, who knows pretty much everything about Trimper’s Haunted House. Seidl also has a vast collection of photos related to everything OCHH. In the spirit of Halloween and celebrating the spookiness (and occasionally gloriously cheesiness) of the holiday, here are a few behind-the-scenes photos that Seidl has taken or acquired over the years. More can be found on his website and Facebook.
(If you’d rather not have the illusion spoiled, don’t read on! Some photos are of the ride with the lights on.)