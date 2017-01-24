Make Your Own Pottery Bowl for the Empty Bowl Project

This year is our fourth annual Empty Bowl Project at the OC Center for the Arts! For a $20 donation in advance, you get one family-friendly pottery bowl making session as well as admission to a wonderful soup dinner on Friday, March 31. By participating in this event, you are helping to fill the food pantry at Diakonia and support the missions of the Art League of Ocean City. Two great causes wrapped into one event!

There are still six bowl making sessions available and spots are filling up FAST! You can call the Arts Center at 410-524-9433 to reserve your spot today.

Saturday, February 4 – Session 2 from 3-4pm

Tuesday, February 7 – Session 2 from 3-4pm

Thursday, February 16 – Session 1 from 1-2pm and Session 2 from 3-4pm

Tuesday, February 21 – Session 1 from 5-6pm and Session 2 from 7-8pm

The soup dinner on March 31 is a great chance for us all to come together. The dinner will go from 4:30 to 8:30 pm with continuous open seating. Soups, breads, and desserts are donated by local restaurants and served to all guests in the ceramic bowls that they made themselves. What a cool experience! After you enjoy your soup dinner, you take your bowl home as a reminder of all the empty bowls around the world. It is also a reminder of your support for those right here in our community. If you do not get a chance to make a bowl yourself, you can come the night of the dinner and pay $25 at the door to receive a ready-made bowl and admission to the soup dinner. In addition to a delicious dinner, we will have a silent auction, a cash bar, and live music. We will also be accepting cash donations that evening. Visit our website at www. artleagueofoceancity.org for more details.