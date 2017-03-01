Dog friendly Winter Activities

346 Shares Share Share +1

Last Wednesday, The conversation in my house went like this:

T: “What do you think? Should we go down to the beach this weekend?”

A: “Well, there’s not much going on but the weather looks like it will be nice. I’m sure we can find something to do with the dogs.”

And so the decision was made. We packed up our three dogs on Friday afternoon and headed to the beach – more specifically Ocean Pines. We have a new Weimaraner puppy and have been trying to find places to take him for socialization, so our activities this weekend centered on that mission. Luckily, there was no shortage of dog-friendly activities to choose from!

A dog friendly itinerary

If you are looking for some fun with your canine companion, might I suggest the following:

On Saturday morning, head over to the Ocean Pines Farmers Market between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Yep, they are open year-round, and they are very dog-friendly. The market is held outdoors, rain or shine, and you can stroll around White Horse Park, which has a nice walking trail by the water and boat ramps. At this time of year you can find produce such as gourmet mushrooms, micro greens, various squashes, kale and spinach as well as other winter root vegetables.

The freshly-baked breads are not to be missed, and the Farmers Market allows craft vendors as well, so there are soaps, dried and fresh florals, and other choices beyond edibles. In the summer t here are additional dog-centric offerings such as dog treats made with crabmeat and a vendor selling custom dog collars and leashes.

Dog friendly beaches and restaurants

After lunch, take your prized pooch over to the Maryland portion of the Assateague National Seashore for a romp on the beach. Remember to stay to the right at the split across the bridge to get to the pet-friendly sections. This time of year, you may be lucky enough to see a migrating harbor seal resting and sunning on the oceanside beach.

If it is too windy on the ocean side, take your pup to the bay side and walk along the shoreline where there is shallow, calm water and an abundance of things to sniff! Check out the Assateague Island website for more information on pet regulations.

End your epic dog day with “yappy hour” at Burley Oak Brewery in Berlin. This brewery allows dogs inside the building in the tasting room and has a contained outdoor “beer garden” seating area for warm weather relaxing. Its funny how most craft beer lovers are also dog lovers, so expect lots of people fawning over your pup in between sips of some of the Eastern Shore’s best suds. Visit BurleyOak.com for information on live music, brewery tour hours, and a list of current beers on tap.

I am happy to report our puppy socialization mission was accomplished. As the saying goes, “A tired dog is a good dog”. If your dog isn’t snoring blissfully on the ride home, you must have a border collie!

This story originally was published March 1, 2016, calendar information has been adjusted or deleted. — Ed.