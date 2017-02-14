Congratulations to winners of the Ocean City/Berlin Optimists High School Art Contest!

27 Shares Share Share +1

First place painting: Nick Ager: “Trigger” acrylic on wood (Stephen Decatur High School)

First place drawing: Danielle Kuscavage: “Kelsey” Charcoal (Snow Hill HS)

Second place painting: Natalie Turner: “Lennon” Tempera Paint (Pocomoke High School)

Second place drawing: Kira Solomon: “Winter Androgyny” Pastel & Graphite (Stephe…n Decatur High School)

Third place painting: Stephanie Marx: “Under the Waves” Watercolor (Stephen Decatur High School)

Third place drawing: Niamh Lundberg: “ My World” Colored Pencil/Pen & Ink (Stephen Decatur High School)

Honorable Mention Awards:

Painting: Deborah Marini “Bazaar” acrylic (Worcester Preparatory School)

Drawing: Kate Carpenter: “Wishing for a Snow Day” (Stephen Decatur High School)

People’s Choice Award: Nick Ager – ” Trigger” (Stephen Decatur High School)

Exhibit on display at the Worcester County Arts Council until the end of February.

Pictured are Christy Powell, Monica Forrester, Steve Acton, Natalie Turner, Kira Salomon, Niamh Lundberg, Debra Marini, Kate Carpenter, Nick Ager, David Simpson, Alexandra Tobiassen.