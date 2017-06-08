Commissioners appoint Worcester County Jail warden

12 Shares Share Share +1

The Commissioners announce the appointment of Donna Bounds, as the new Worcester County Jail warden.

“Warden Bounds is an outstanding professional who knows the Worcester County Jail, and she is highly respected by public safety officials throughout the state,” Commission President Jim Bunting said. “She is the right person to lead the Worcester County Jail.”

Bounds is a certified corrections officer, who is dedicated to the humane treatment of legally confined inmates, and who has 35 years of experience overseeing all aspects of Worcester County Jail operations. She is part of the outstanding team whose ongoing commitment to excellence and years of leadership have played a pivotal role in the jail earning the Recognition of Achievement Award from the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) for achieving 100% compliance for 14 consecutive years.

“I would like to thank the County Commissioners for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Worcester County as the new warden,” Bounds said. “I look forward to continuing to work in unison with the team of dedicated staff and professional correctional officers at the jail and all our partner agencies to maintain the security and safety of the jail.”

Bounds is a 2003 graduate of Wilmington University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, and a graduate of Wor-Wic Community College, where she earned correctional officer certification in 1982 and an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice in 1989. She received certification from the Maryland State Police to collect DNA samples. Bounds is also Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) certified by the Department of Justice, and a state-certified in-service corrections instructor.

Prior to being appointed to serve as the new warden, Bounds rose through the ranks at the Worcester County Jail, where she began her career in 1982 and was most recently promoted to shift commander in 2006, operations commander in 2007, and security and custody assistant warden in 2011. She is the PREA coordinator for the Jail as well as the liaison between the jail and allied agencies, including the State’s Attorney’s Office and criminal court system. She has played a key role in developing and enforcing jail policies and procedures.

Bounds is a lifelong Worcester County resident who was born and raised in Snow Hill.