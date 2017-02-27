March at the Ocean City Center for the Arts begins with a First Friday reception 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3. The event is free and open to the public so everyone can come enjoy refreshments, hors d’oeuvres from Touch of Italy restaurant and wonderful artwork. This is an event the Art League of Ocean City Maryland hosts on the first Friday evening of every month, so now you know you always have something fun to look forward to. It’s a great way to start your night out before you head for dinner and an evening on the town.

We are also hosting our Shirley Hall Memorial Youth Art Show this month! For over 20 years, the Art League of Ocean City MD has organized and presented a youth art show in cooperation with Worcester County Schools. The purpose of this event is to promote creativity and allow the middle and high school students of Worcester County to present their artwork in a professional setting at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Cash prizes are awarded to the students. This is a great chance to support arts education in our schools! The show opens at First Friday and continues thru March 4 – 5 from 11am-4pm.

Exhibits in the Thaler Gallery

The Thaler Gallery will have an exhibition featuring the Delaware Watercolor Society. Since 2004, the group has grown to consist of over 100 members from all walks of life. The Society’s mission today focuses on exploring, creating, and sharing the wonders of watercolor with new, emerging, and professional artists from Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Watercolors can produce painting effects which no other medium can match, so this show is sure to be a captivating one.

In the Galleria is an all media group show titled “text” featuring artwork by local artists and members of the Art League of Ocean City Maryland. I am very excited about the different interpretations of the theme because it’s so broad and artists can take it in any direction they want. Text can really create a whole other layer to a work of art.

This month, Studio E will feature artist Barbara Kern Bush. Barbara has been painting professionally since 1999. She is a member of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, and a signature member of the Pastel Society of America. Barbara considers her specialty the human form. Although she is known for her portraits, she has the ability to capture the mood and emotional state of her subject, which is not always easy to do.

Spotlight Gallery exhibit announced

Illustrator and designer Ian Postley‘s work will be on display in the Spotlight Gallery. There is great meaning behind his work. Ian says, “With each design, I embark, I flesh out each of my concepts with the intention of breathing new life into a once dated concept. Finding the ability to overcome and progress, to me, is the true artist’s way; or at least my way”. Come by the Ocean City Center for the Arts to see his fabulous illustrations.

In the Artisan Showcase, we will have fun pieces of jewelry by Nicole Maskell, owner of Sweetie Beads LLC. Nicole uses her graphic design and other crafting experience to create personalized and themed items in a multitude of settings including fun bottle caps and men’s cuff links. She also enjoys using fabric and feathers to create fun hair accessories like boutique bows.

What else to look forward to in March:

“Originals Only” featuring live music and art demos. Join us on Saturday March 4 at 6pm to hear music from the next generation of local artists and musicians right in the gallery.

Join us on at 6pm to hear music from the next generation of local artists and musicians right in the gallery. Brushes & Bubbly. A fun, stress-free evening of painting on Wednesday March 8 from 6:30 to 9pm. Bring your friends, a snack, and an adult beverage and we take care of the rest!

A fun, stress-free evening of painting on from 6:30 to 9pm. Bring your friends, a snack, and an adult beverage and we take care of the rest! Free Family Art Saturday . Make sure to sign up in advance for Family Art Day on Saturday March 11 from 10am to noon. We will be making watercolor sea turtle paintings!

Make sure to sign up in advance for Family Art Day on from 10am to noon. We will be making watercolor sea turtle paintings! Sip & Ceramics. Similar to our Brushes & Bubbly paint night, pottery night is on Wednesday March 15 from 6 to 8pm. This month we will be making luminaries.

Similar to our Brushes & Bubbly paint night, pottery night is on from 6 to 8pm. This month we will be making luminaries. Mosaic 2-Day Workshop . Make beautiful mosaic art on a 10×10″ board and take home a finished piece for inside or outside. March 18 – 19 , Saturday from 10am – 4pm and Sunday from noon – 3pm.

. Make beautiful mosaic art on a 10×10″ board and take home a finished piece for inside or outside. , Saturday from 10am – 4pm and Sunday from noon – 3pm. Yoga Class . Our next class is on Wednesday March 22 from 5:30 – 6:30pm. Balance mind and body through breath-awareness, physical movement, relaxation, and meditation. You will leave feeling energized and relaxed. Bring your yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes.

. Our next class is on from 5:30 – 6:30pm. Balance mind and body through breath-awareness, physical movement, relaxation, and meditation. You will leave feeling energized and relaxed. Bring your yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. The Art of Baltimore Screen Painting . Join us on Friday March 24 from noon to 3pm. Learn the history of Baltimore screen painting while you paint on your own framed 14×18″ vinyl screen, with all paints and materials included.

. Join us on from noon to 3pm. Learn the history of Baltimore screen painting while you paint on your own framed 14×18″ vinyl screen, with all paints and materials included. Empty Bowl Project Soup Dinner. If you did not get a chance to come to one of our bowl making sessions, your $25 donation at the door includes a finished ceramic bowl and admission to the soup dinner on Friday, March 31 from 4:30 – 8:30pm.

Visit https://artleagueofoceancity.org/ for our full list of classes. You can register for any class online or by calling 410-524-9433.