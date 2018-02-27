Celebrating the end of FeBREWary at Seacrets

At this point, it’s an annual FeBREWary tradition. We go to Seacrets (it’s almost more fun in the wintertime), we listen to some good music and we drink great local beer, with about 850 others. And we might be a little bit biased since Shore Craft Beer is our sister site and all, but honestly, Shore Craft Beer Fest: Love on Tap at Seacrets is genuinely just a really, really good time. 

Next time you make plans to take a winter vacation in Ocean City, I can’t recommend highly enough that you come during Love on Tap. For the most part, I’ll let the pictures and video speak for themselves. But even if you think you’re not a craft beer person (in which case you probably either “don’t like beer” or can’t put down the Budweiser), there truly is a beer for everyone, made right here on Delmarva. From chocolate stouts to fruity sours to traditional pale ales, there’s a little bit of everything on tap at Love on Tap. 

Brett Andrew & Company Seacrets
Classic soul, funk, rhythm and blues was provided by the talented Brett Andrew & Company on Seacrets’ main stage.
Brett Andrew & Company
Jammin’.
Love on Tap
Groups of friends pose for pictures in front of the nautical backdrop as they walk inside.
Love on Tap
It’s a great event for celebrating what you love with who you love (and in a town you love!).
Full Circle Duo
Full Circle Duo rocking on the Tiki Stage.
Seacrets Love on Tap
This was the first year that the sun decided not to come out, but at least it wasn’t too cold!
Love on Tap Evo
13 breweries came out to provide samples of their beer, including Evo (pictured here), 3rd Wave, Tall Tales, Dogfish Head, Fordham & Dominion, Ocean City Brewing Company, Big Oyster, Blue Earl, Fin City, Mispillion River, Burley Oak…
Love on Tap Backshore
…Backshore Brewing Company…
Love on Tap Rubber Soul
…And Rubber Soul.
Love on Tap
Music + friends + unlimited beer = not a bad day.

If you missed Love on Tap this year, fear not! It’ll be back again next February, and in the meantime, the first-ever Beer at Bethany Beach festival is coming up on March 24. 

