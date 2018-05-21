Canadian Forces Snowbirds to Fly Air Show Featurette in OC on May 23rd

103 Shares +1 Share Email

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, jet demonstration teams will take to the skies a little early this year with a special Air Show featurette performance by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds Jet Demonstration Squadron.

The Snowbirds serve as an ambassador for the Canadian Air Force demonstrating the high skill level, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the CAF and look to inspire the pursuit of excellence wherever they go in North America. They are the Canadian equivalent of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, but fly nine jets in their performance as opposed to the Thunderbirds’ six.

The eleven Snowbirds jets will arrive at the Ocean City Municipal Airport on Tuesday, May 22 with the main team of nine arriving at approximately 1:45 p.m. A special reception for the Snowbirds will take place at Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille on 4th Street and the Boardwalk, Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. The reception is open for the public to meet the team, take photos and receive autographs.

The Snowbirds team are expected to begin their performance in Ocean City on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 23 beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m. The performance will last 40 to 50 minutes and is subject to weather conditions. The performance is centered on 3rd Street and the beach and will have optimal viewing between 1st Street and 5th Street with the audio system covering 300 linear feet at show center.

“The Canadair CT-114 Tutor jets flown by the Canadian Snowbirds are not as loud nor as fast as the American jet teams’ [aircraft];” said Special Events Director Frank Miller, “That makes for a different type of show experience as the aerobatics take on more of a graceful dance persona and stay in front of the crowd for longer durations.” In their 48th season, the Snowbirds will enamor the crowd with tight formations of up to nine aircraft with flowing smoke trails and large nose mounted flood lights all set to music.

For the full Air Show experience (sans the Canadian Snowbirds), you will need to make it into Ocean City for the OC Air Show, June 16-17 – more aircraft including the USAF Thunderbirds and Heritage Flight with the new F-35 stealth fighter.

For additional information on the Canadian Snowbirds featurette, call the Ocean City Recreation & Parks Department at 410-250-0125, toll-free at 1-800-626-2326.