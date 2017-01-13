Readers say ‘Tony’s’ has the best pizza. You got a problem with that?

Where to get the best pizza is always a very personal food for people. Those who have a taste for it tend to like specific places for specific reasons. So far in this year’s voting, it’s actually pretty close among the top five but sixth place is pretty distant. While it is a matter of debate which might be aesthetically the best, there’s something to be said for being the most popular. After all, if people like a place enough to try and have it named the Best of Ocean City, then whatever the place is certainly has something good going for it.

These are the places as of Jan. 12, 2016. We will update them as significant changes occur, so if your preferred place isn’t number one, you’ve got some clicking to do. As always, you can vote every day for your favorite place, if that’s what you’re passionate about, or just vote once and have your say.

Current Fifth Place

Caruso’s Pizza | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Basic eatery serving hand-tossed Italian pies, calzones & subs in an unpretentious setting.

Current Fourth Place

Piezano’s Pizza | United States – OceanCity.com Piezano’s Pizza is a favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City, MD with two locations

Current Third Place

Current Second Place

Dough Roller | Ocean City, MD, United States – OceanCity.com Long-standing (since 1980) mini-chain eatery known for its hearty breakfasts, pizzas & Italian fare.

Current First Place