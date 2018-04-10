What are your favorite places in Ocean City? It’s time to vote.

Our Best of Ocean City® 2018 voting is well underway. In fact, the polls will close on Memorial Day, which only gives us a little over a month to hit the polls (which really just means visiting this page and clicking a few buttons).

Some categories are more popular than others, and always have been since this contest’s birth in 2011. Best Bar Overall, understandably, has a couple hundred more votes than most other categories — and if you were wondering, Fish Tales is currently in the lead on that poll, with Seacrets close behind.

Other super popular categories include Best Waterfront Dining (where Sunset Grille takes the lead), Best Crabcakes (currently going to Crabcake Factory), Best Sports Bar (Pickles Pub), Best Ice Cream (Dumser’s) and Best Pizza (“other,” followed by Lombardi’s). Pizza, ice cream and drinks — vacationers and locals alike have strong opinions about those things. Understandably so. We all love a greasy slice of pizza with a cold, reasonably-priced beer, and soft-serve topped with sprinkles for dessert.

The Best of Ocean City 2018 Voting is Now Open! Best Of Navigation Cast Your Votes for The Best of Ocean City® 2018! Last year’s polls saw nearly 60,000 votes cast, and this year is expected to yield an even bigger turnout! Voting for the Best of Ocean City runs from Memorial Day to Memorial Day each year.

But, as we expected, there are a number of categories that could use some love. Surely there are fewer fishermen and jet skiers than there are lovers of pizza and bayside sunset views, but we do know that there are avid anglers and watersport adventurers out there with recommendations to make. So whether someone is into pizza or parasailing, or both, we want them to know exactly where to go, based on the opinions of thousands of Ocean City lovers.

The Best of Ocean City® awards is the longest-running competition of its kind, and ALL Ocean City businesses are eligible to win. Each summer, winners are included in The Best of Ocean City® pocket guide and given a winner’s certificate and window decals to display in their business. Plus, we write about them extensively online here and on our social media, so you’ll always know the people’s picks of the year.

Definitely vote in the popular categories, but vote for the lesser-knowns too. Here are a few polls that could use more votes. You can go to our Best of Ocean City page (see the link above), or you can just stay on this page and peruse some of the brackets.

Best Parasailing

With the wind in your hair and the dolphins jumping below, there’s nothing quite like parasailing over the Atlantic Ocean.

Best Jet Skiing

This one is ALWAYS a close race. Odyssea is in the lead now, but looking at the current numbers, Best Jet Skiing in Ocean City could go to anyone.

Best Kayak Rental/Experience

Where’s the best place to go for a peaceful afternoon in a kayak?

Best Mini Golf

With so many themed mini golf courses in Ocean City, this one can be hard to choose. But think — which course is the absolute coolest?



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://polldaddy.com/poll/9795128/”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;BEST MINI GOLF 2018&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Best Surf Shop

Whether you’re actually a surfer or you just like to look like one, you’ve got to have a favorite Ocean City surf shop.



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://polldaddy.com/poll/9795124/”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;BEST SURF SHOP 2018&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Best Rainy Day Activity

It’s always a bummer when your vacation gets rained out, but luckily there are plenty of fun indoor things to do in this town.



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://polldaddy.com/poll/9795122/”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Best Rainy Day Activity 2018&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Best Asian Food

Ocean City hasn’t always been known for its Asian cuisine, but more and more restaurants like the ones below have been popping up in recent years.

Best Brewery

Delmarva is a craft beer destination! What’s the best brewery in or near OC?



&amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://polldaddy.com/poll/9794949/”&amp;amp;gt;2018 BEST BREWERY&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

Best Craft Beer Selection

Whether you’re drinking at the brewery or just picking up a six-pack, it’s all about keepin’ it local.