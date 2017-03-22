Berlin Heritage Foundation To Host Afternoon on the Lawn

26 Shares Share Share +1

The Berlin Heritage Foundation announces it will hold the second annual “Afternoon on the Lawn,” on Sunday, June 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum on Main Street.

You don’t have to be an Anglophile or an aristocrat and you don’t have to attend in period costume (although the dress is Garden Party attire), but we hope you will come out to support all things Berlin. Enjoy tastings from Berlin restaurants while you stroll around our historic grounds to the sound of a ragtime band.

During the afternoon we will be celebrating the original members of the Berlin Heritage Foundation whose foresight ensured the creation of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum as an adjunct to the restoration and preservation of the town of Berlin. We are honored to recognize these individuals who have been so important in our Town’s recent history.

Committee members Carol Rose, Lisa Cook and Melissa Reid are “thrilled to put on this event for the museum, and are pleased to showcase menu items from local Berlin restaurants.”

Tickets are $50.00 per person and include food tastings and two glasses of wine or beer. A cash bar will be available. Contact the museum for tickets by May 20th, at 410-641-1019, or email taylorhousemuseum@verizon.net.