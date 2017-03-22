Berlin announces Pink Party details

73 Shares Share Share +1

Berlin’s Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Party & Costume Contest Event Saturday, April 8th, 1pm – 5 pm Berlin to host a Pink Party & Costume Contest for the Susan G. Komen Ocean City racers. Berlin will support Komen MD’s Race for the Cure in Ocean City, Maryland with an afternoon devoted to education, support, and fun. Berlin merchants will decorate their stores and windows in pink to welcome the Komen Community to our town.

• Raising awareness for breast cancer and the Komen MD organization

• Raising funds to increase education and awareness on the Eastern Shore and to help battle breast cancer.

• Bringing the Race for the Cure community to Berlin to experience the Coolest Small Town in America and to help promote the Town and the merchants here.

• The Town will decorate public street lamps with pink bows

• Many merchants will offer discounts for all Race participants or those that wear pink,

• There will be pink sidewalk chalk so all can decorate the sidewalks of Berlin with messages of hope

• The Worcester County Tourism Office is sponsoring a pink costume/outfit competition centered in the parking lot behind Fins just off Main Street. They will judge and give prizes for the best pink outfit in three categories:

Adults (pink Kitchenaid mixer)

Children (pink scooter)

Pets (pink plush gorilla)

The following businesses are offering specials as well

The Beez Kneez – 15% off for Race participants

Victorian Charm – Donating the following for the Costume Contest Prizes (1) Adult costume a pink striped backpack and free monogram ($47 value) (1) Kids – Simple Southern pink backpack ($15 value) Present flyer to receive 10% off – excludes Brighton Church Mouse – Pink clothing at $1.00 each and will make donation to Komen.

Maryland Wine Bar – Pink wine slushies for $7.00

Patty Jeans – Pink Sangria and raffle for a pink clutch. Portion of that days sales goes to Komen

Baked Dessert Café – Pink strawberry shortcake cupcakes and tart cherry pie with special discounts for those currently battling this disease and survivors.

On What Grounds – Homemade Pink raspberry truffles Fins – Will donate 10% of all their proceeds to Komen MD. They will offer a pink Kolsch beer (Komen Kolsch) and feature live music.

Runaway Tide General Store – 20% off anything pink in the store Crush & Crab $5 Pink Crush – 50% of each crush donated back to Komen

The Treasure Chest – Pink polishing cloths for $4 regular $8. Drawing for a Pink Jewelry Case

Oh My Hair – Pink Hair Strand Extensions for $10 Sisters – Pink Moscato drink specials and 20% of bar proceeds donated to Komen.

World of Toys – 10% discount off of entire purchase

Una Bella Salute – 20% off robust olive oils and 10% off all other olive oils

Stuarts Antiques – 20-70% off back room items, 20%-50% off

Fine Jewelry A Little Bit Sheepish – 10% discount on all pink yarn that day

Heart of Gold Kids: Pink refreshments & 15% off everything pink in the store.

The Atlantic Hotel: Special Pink dessert featuring layers of Strawberry cream with a pecan crust

INCA RUINS- 10% off and 10% donation to MD Komen on your Purchase if you’re wearing Pink! Spend $50 & get a Special Breast Cancer Awareness Perfume and Wristband Free! (Max 10 Gifts).

Siculi’s – $ 5.00 Cosmo and Siculi’ Lemonades; $12 Shrimp Salad & $8 Beet Salad, will donate a portion of their proceeds to Komen.

Main Street Deli – $1.00 pink cupcakes, will donate a portion of their proceeds to Komen.

Bruder Hill – Offering Pink lemonade, 50% discount on all jewelry to all race participants. All purchases go towards two raffles of $25 each, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Komen.

Nest – 15% off all pink items in the shop

Gilberts Provisions – 10% for those wearing their race numbers Berlin Butcher Shop – 10% of sales donated to Komen.

TaDa – Will be giving away 6 Nora Fleming bud vases and pink ribbon minis to shoppers throughout the day