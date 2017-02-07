Arts Council holds annual high school competition

During the month of February the Worcester County Arts Council is pleased to present an exhibit featuring entries submitted by local high schools students for the annual art competition sponsored by the Berlin/Ocean City Optimist Club.

The exhibit includes a total of 33 paintings and drawings and is showcased on display at the Worcester County Arts Council gallery located at 6 Jefferson Street in downtown Berlin.

The goal of this competition is to encourage, recognize and honor artistic expression of talented art students in Worcester County as well as to emphasize the importance and support of quality art programs.

The competition offers a total of $1,400 in cash prizes to the student artists. Selection of paintings and drawings entered for this contest was judged by award winning local artist and art educator, David Simpson.

Monetary awards and ribbons for the first, second, and third place as well as honorable mention will be presented to students on Friday, February 10 at 6 pm during an open to the public reception to be held at the Worcester County Arts Council’s Gallery located at 6 Jefferson Street in downtown Berlin.

Visitors to the Gallery are encouraged to vote for the “People’s Choice” award. Voting will end on February 10, 2016. “People’s Choice” winner will be announced and awarded monetary prize at the opening exhibit reception.

Please join us as we celebrate the artistic young talent in our Community!

The exhibit is on display February 1 – February 28, 2017. Gallery hours are Monday thru Friday and some Saturdays, 11 am – 3 pm.