Adding a selfie to your Ocean City memories

I think selfies sometimes get a bad rap. I might think that because I take a ton of them. A part of that is, I’ll admit, a little vanity, the way a person often can’t pass a mirror without noticing themselves. Also (to be honest and fair) as we’ve really only had mass access to reasonably accurate reproductions of ourselves for (if you count old time cameras and silver mirrors) maybe a couple hundred years.

But the second reason I take scads of selfies is as a kind of reaching out. A way of saying to my family and my both IRL and virtual friends, “Hey! I’m here doing this. Pretty cool, huh?” Of course I often turn the camera around and also share what I’m seeing or where I am, but there is something a little more personal about locating myself in that place and time, rather than just documenting.

This batch of submitted photos contained a fair amount of selfies. I never get tired of getting them, so please keep sending them.

Sunsets together

Winter Beach photos

Photos of Ocean City

Sometimes the best memories are associated with turning the camera around and focusing on the place you’re exploring, or the event you’re having. We had a couple submissions that were just celebrations of Love (it being February and all) as well as just celebrating the views available in Ocean City.