6 Reasons to Visit the Ocean City Center for the Arts

Whether you are an artist, an art appreciator, or an O.C. regular and you are not familiar with the O.C. Center for the Arts, your first step is to take some time to explore what I like to consider a “hidden gem” in this town. It still amazes me how many people have never visited the gallery, let alone gotten to experience a pottery class or a First Friday reception for themselves. Here is a list of 6 reasons why you should visit the Arts Center ASAP.

1. It is free and open to the public. There is no cost to come in and look around. Our facility features a spacious two story gallery, a pottery studio, two classrooms, an art library and five working artist studios. The galleries display new exhibits monthly. Every single month (yes, all 12 of them) you have the opportunity to come in and explore new artwork including photographs, mixed media pieces, and watercolor paintings by different artists.

2. The view. That’s it. The view alone is a great reason to come by the Arts Center to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature right on the bay. Of course your best pictures can be taken at sunset, but really anytime of day gives you a gorgeous view.

3. The retail area. If you are into shopping like I am, you will love our original works in the retail area. Hand made jewelry of all kinds, ceramic sculptures and bowls, smaller painted works of art that are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Shop here for Birthday gifts, Anniversary gifts, or even just a gift for yourself because you deserve it for being so awesome.

4. Paint Nite! Everybody loves a good Paint Nite. We host one every month delightfully titled “Brushes and Bubbly”. Our wonderful instructor Kathi Stevens will lead the class through a fun, stress-free evening of painting. We supply the canvases, paints, brushes, cups, and music. All you have to do is bring friends, a snack, and an adult beverage. The class is only $25 for Art League members and $32 for non-members.

5. Amazing kids classes. Sign your young ones up for pottery, painting, mixed media, screen painting, and even fused glass classes! “Pizza and Pottery” comes with all the materials to make a clay creation AND a pizza dinner. Who can resist? “Creative Kids Sundays” gives children the chance to create a unique project just for them. Our classes will leave them inspired and ready to create more awesome works of art!

6. Make pottery for a great cause. Our annual Empty Bowl Project is in full swing! This family-friendly pottery bowl making event helps to fill the food pantry at Diakonia and also supports the missions of the Art League. Sign up for a bowl making session for only $20. You will get to keep the bowl you create AND enjoy a delicious soup dinner on Friday, March 31.

Stop in to see the fun for yourself! We are open year-round. Our hours are Monday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday-Sunday 11am-4pm. See you soon!