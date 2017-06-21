175 Shares Share Share +1

The annual Ocean City Air Show happened over the weekend and if you’re somehow unfamiliar with the event, fighter jets and other military aircraft take over the skies for two days and fly and perform over spectators on the beach and boardwalk. It’s a marvel that’s unlike anything else in Ocean City, and I was lucky enough to attend for the first time this year. Below are the photos by BL and me (admittedly, mostly BL) and a little bit about our first Air Show experience. We took a bunch of shots but there are 6 of our favorite Ocean City Airshow Photos.