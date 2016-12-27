6 Ocean City looks before saying sayonara to the holidays

Tony Russo
2 hours ago
Toward the end of the year, we’re started thinking about what kinds of memories people like to take with them from the beach. Certainly, sandy sun-kissed ones are the best bolstered by pleasant memories of briny hair and coconut oil and tan lines. Sun rises and sets come in a close second followed by barhopping, boating, and eating steamed crabs by the score. But what I’ve found as I’ve started sharing more of these photos on Instagram, and interacting with our Facebook followers on Facebook Live is that beyond the instances of Ocean City, it is the fact of Ocean City, the idea of it that keeps people interested. You guys like to look at it year-round, even when the weather isn’t fair, because it holds the promise of summer, or of getting away any time, in a way that is easy to miss once you’ve gone. So, as promised here are 6 Ocean City looks before the year comes to a close.

Ocean City flags
The winter always brings a brisk wind off the ocean that keeps the flags snapping, ensuring that even in the very quiet, you remember that they’re there.
Ducks in ocean city
Ducks swim wit impunity in Ocean City during the wintertime, as if they have the place to themselves, just as may we all.
jogging on the boardwalk
The Boardwalk has a wintertime symmetry that is so attractive. As I watched both the Jogger and the truck got up to their maximum safe speed as they headed along the boards, eventually pacing one another.

Construction
It’s still quiet on the beach, which is not ever a problem when you’re looking for a little solitude, but there’s also plenty of work to be done to get the town ready for the summertime when people come to see the same old new Ocean City.
footprints
It was the kind of absolutely quiet day where I was pretty easy to track along the beach. One person went to the water’s edge and one person returned (feeling a little lighter for the fresh air). Here’s to a lot of trips to the beach in the New Year!
shells on the beach
The sun sets fast in the winter, but provides plenty of opportunity for some close-ups of the tiny shells left by the tide. There’s something particularly beach-wintery about long shadows from small shells.
