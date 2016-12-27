6 Ocean City looks before saying sayonara to the holidays

Toward the end of the year, we’re started thinking about what kinds of memories people like to take with them from the beach. Certainly, sandy sun-kissed ones are the best bolstered by pleasant memories of briny hair and coconut oil and tan lines. Sun rises and sets come in a close second followed by barhopping, boating, and eating steamed crabs by the score. But what I’ve found as I’ve started sharing more of these photos on Instagram, and interacting with our Facebook followers on Facebook Live is that beyond the instances of Ocean City, it is the fact of Ocean City, the idea of it that keeps people interested. You guys like to look at it year-round, even when the weather isn’t fair, because it holds the promise of summer, or of getting away any time, in a way that is easy to miss once you’ve gone. So, as promised here are 6 Ocean City looks before the year comes to a close.