Whether you’re planning a vacation with your family or a large group of friends, or you just relish in the peace and privacy that houses and condos afford, vacation rentals in Ocean City are the way to go. If you’re lucky enough you can spend the entire summer in a rented condo, or just come for a week or two. Either way, vacation rentals provide you the space and privacy (and sometimes even swimming pool!) you need for a stress-free and fun summer vacay.

If you find one you like, contact the owner early on, before your preferred dates are booked up. And if you don’t see one here that suits your fancy…

There you can search by date, number of nights, number of bedrooms, price and location, so you’re almost guaranteed to find a rental that fits your needs and your budget.

Here are just five awesome options that you’ll find in our directory of vacation rentals.

Downtown OC • Seasonal rental, 5/1 – 9/3

The Steger Apartments are a great choice if you’re looking to rent something out for the entire summer (if not, you’ll have to look elsewhere). Located on Dorchester St., this condo puts you at the heart of Ocean City and includes space to park, which gives you the best of both worlds: you can take your car out for a day-trip or drive to work, and pretty much everywhere downtown is a short walk or bike ride away.

Description

Immaculately clean two bedroom apartments located at 201 Dorchester Street, near OCPD Boardwalk Sub-Station and OCBP. Each unit sleeps five people with brand new primarily separate twin beds (two units have 3 twin beds and one bunk bed). The full size kitchen includes fridge, stove, dishes, pots, pans, utensils, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, electric can opener, etc. The air conditioned building has six units, each with its own deck and two assigned parking spaces (one behind the other). There is also an additional outside hot and cold shower for sand removal. All utilities provided including WiFi. No smoking, parties, or pets. All male or all female in each unit. May 1 to September 3. Price is $2,250 per person, with five people per unit, plus refundable security and key deposit.

Near the Inlet/bayside OC

Bring your binoculars and look out over the Atlantic toward the ponies on Assateague Island, or just relax and watch the sunset from the balcony. Assateague House provides plenty of space for families and is within walking distance of all the top restaurants and fishing piers downtown, and even the Route 50 bridge, where West Ocean City is only as far as the bridge’s pedestrian walkway.

Description

BEST VIEW IN OCEAN CITY…This property is close to 24hr Fishing Pier and Sunset Park. Assateague house has a nice pool and amenities. Close to Downtown Recreation Complex West, Talbot Street Pier, The Angler, M.R. Ducks, Marina Deck and restaurants. Easy on and off Route 50 bridge for West Ocean City shopping.

Thunder Island Midtown OC If you’re bringing your boat along, Thunder Island is a bayfront condo with its own boat slip, as well as a large balcony where you can watch other boats come and go from the public boat ramp on 64th street. Enjoy modern furnishings, pool access and being right next to Ocean City’s Convention Center. Description Beautiful 2br/2ba direct bay front with pool and boat slip. Enjoy great bayside water views from your extra large balcony as well as from your living room, dining room, and kitchen. Master bedroom has a private bath and queen bed. Second bedroom has two twin beds. Nice bayside pool. *Boat slips are available from dock master. Public boat ramp at 64th street for launching. Great mid town location right next to convention center close to amusements, restaurants, and nite-life.

North OC

Our Winds can be reserved for weeks, “mini-weeks” and weekends, and is a great choice if you’re looking to stay in Ocean City’s quieter north end. The interior of this condo is spacious, light and beachy, there are balconies in the front and the back, and the beach is just steps away. Northside Park is also walk-able, just in case you want to take a sunset stroll along Ocean City’s bayside.

Description

Our lovely, clean, two bedroom, two-bathroom vacation rental comes complete with front and back balcony porches and is set in a cozy wood frame building. Amongst its many features are the spacious, open kitchen equipped with gas stove, all appliances, large breakfast nook (perfect for brunch!), tiled floor, washer/dryer, bright, sun-filled living room ideal for lounging with a pull-out, full size sofa bed, spacious master bedroom with a full size bed and master bathroom equipped with a glass sliding door shower, porch access from the master bedroom, spacious second bedroom with a full size bed & so much more! This gorgeous beach condo is in a perfect location with the beach literally around the corner! Its conveniently located steps away from all the attractions and shops such as the beach, bay, North Side Park, jogging path, grocery store, restaurants, bakery, shopping and much more. Everything is accessible by a quick, short walk. It’s a wonderful place to relax, for families and professionals alike.

North OC

Sometimes you want to swim in the salty seawater, but other times you want to lounge by the pool. That’s do-able at Lost Colony, a condo in North Ocean City that comes with swimming pool access and is just a short walk from the beach. Plus you’re close to the Maryland-Delaware border, which means tax-free shopping is just minutes away.

Description