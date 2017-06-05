4 perfect reasons to propose in Ocean City

4 perfect reasons to propose in Ocean City

Ocean City is a fantastic couple’s getaway which is why proposing on the beach is so popular. It isn’t as if you need a reason to propose in Ocean City. After all, for so many people who visit here the beach is as central a part of growing up as any other of the milestones. From your first getaway alone during Senior Week, to your first getaway as a couple to (hopefully) your retirement home.
There are a million great reasons to propose in Ocean City, though, but here are four of our favorites.

1. It’s the perfect automatic backdrop

Ocean City Weddings
She said yes! Northside Park, Ocean City Maryland. May 23, 2017. Alyssa Davis and Bryan Nelson.

2. It’s the perfect way to commemorate something you love to do together

Ocean City Cruisn' proposal
She said Yes during the Cruisin Ocean City Boardwalk Parade ! Congratulations Mark and Rochelle !!

3. It’s a perfect and permanent memory

Ocean City engagement
This photo was taken June 16, 2016. My fiancé of now 4 and a half years proposed to me when we were waiting to go on the Get Sum fishing charters on the dock. We had always gone on vacation to Ocean City with his family or with my family. It was our first vacation together when he popped the question! We are getting married this year July 15, 2017 and of course our honeymoon is going to be well spent in ocean city! my name is Rebecca haschak and my fiancé is Brian cunningham.

4. It’s the perfect prelude to a stunning beach wedding.

Ocean City Beach Wedding
Ashley K. Pasquith with Thomas Pasquith on the beach on 66th street at the Holiday Inn. We got married on 10-15-16 and it has been the best day yet between us. My dream as a little girl was to get married on the beach and we made it come too.

What are some of your great reasons for proposing in Ocean City or for getting married on the beach? Shoot us a photo and your reasons by following the directions here and we’ll send our favorites a prize.

