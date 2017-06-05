4 perfect reasons to propose in Ocean City

513 Shares Share Share +1

Ocean City is a fantastic couple’s getaway which is why proposing on the beach is so popular. It isn’t as if you need a reason to propose in Ocean City. After all, for so many people who visit here the beach is as central a part of growing up as any other of the milestones. From your first getaway alone during Senior Week, to your first getaway as a couple to (hopefully) your retirement home.

There are a million great reasons to propose in Ocean City, though, but here are four of our favorites.

1. It’s the perfect automatic backdrop

2. It’s the perfect way to commemorate something you love to do together

3. It’s a perfect and permanent memory

4. It’s the perfect prelude to a stunning beach wedding.

What are some of your great reasons for proposing in Ocean City or for getting married on the beach? Shoot us a photo and your reasons by following the directions here and we’ll send our favorites a prize.