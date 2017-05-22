117 Shares Share Share +1

Over the next month or so, dozens if not hundreds of recent graduates will be in Ocean City celebrating and blowing off steam before reckoning the next chapter in their lives. For many, the Ocean City trip is the first opportunity to be fully responsible for themselves for an entire week. Most kids will come back with fantastic memories, and a little too much sun. A few will make dumb choices and have their summers (at the very least) ruined. We put together this list of Senior Week suggestions as much as a list of things to do as a template for designing Senior Week diversions that keep students engaged. Of course, visit our Events page for a guide to what’s going on this week or the Play it Safe page for more tip tricks and distractions for your grad. For parents, there are better ways to tilt the odds in your kid’s favor than hoping for the best or declaring an injunction against bad behavior. Help your student plan out activities that keep them engaged.

Play a photo game

Have your student share photos of their adventures with you. It doesn’t have to be on Facebook, although making a Senior Week Facebook for the group of graduates might be worth it for them now and later. Challenge them to post three photos a day of them doing something in Ocean City. Clearly, this won’t prevent them from doing things you would rather they wouldn’t when they’re off camera, but knowing people are watching might better help them make well-thought-out decisions.

Establish personal records

Set a biking or walking goal for the week, to see if they can bike 200 miles or get more than 70,000 steps for the week. Get a map of Jolly Rogers and see if they can ride all the rides in a single day. If so, how many times? If might seem a little goofy to read but never underestimate the value of bragging rights, especially among a group of friends.

Rent a jet ski as a graduation present

We actually just did a story on the program at Odyssea Watersports that allows underage students to rent jet skis. It requires parental consent, which is way easier to get in advance than on the day. One of the things that came out in the story is that all groups of five are accompanied by a guide for safety. A sixth person rates an extra guard. It’s a great way to spend an hour on the water, and it can be exhausting and exhilarating. This last part is key, because if you get their adrenaline up you might burn enough of the chance taking under professional adult supervision.