15 Vacation Photos you’re going to love

Tony Russo
21 hours ago
In a tribute to the nature of Throwback Thursdays, we’ve gone into the archive to choose 15 Vacation Photos you’re going to love. These are some of our favorite submitted photos of years past. Of course, you still can submit photo for a chance to win prizes, just click here for instructions.

Arrival in paradise

When I arrived the first thing I did was walk to the beach and this view just made me take a deep breath of sea air and enjoy the scenery.

In praise of the partial view

From the balcony of our hotel room at Howard Johnson last month. Beautiful view of the beach in ocean city. This room was partial view but I could see a lot, and the stay was amazingly comfortable.

Stunning Views of Ocean City, Maryland

Wonderful view from our hotel room. Breathing in all the ocean air while we can!!!!
The view of assateague beach that my family and I walked all the way up along during our stay in July 2014 at Ocean City.

Great buffet at Embers, an iconic Ocean City Restaurant

That’s me at Embers restaurant in Ocean City. Best food from a restaurant buffet ever. We enjoyed ourselves so much!

A walk along the Ocean City Boardwalk

Boardwalk from July 2010. Looking down the boardwalk from I think 7th St. John Bullock.

Sunrise in Ocean City, Md

Sunrise in Ocean City at boardwalk July 2015.

Ocean City in the 1980s

Picture back in ’85 of my now 32 yr old daughter and my late husband Jerry. Stayed at the inlet that year. This is on the beach closest to the inlet. Haven’t been there since he passed away in 2005.

A Walk on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore

My daughter walking along edge of beach on Assateague Island July 19, 2015 during our vacation.

Ocean City Watersports always deliver

On our way to parasail for the first time!!! OC Parasail July 4th.

Kids love Ocean City

Our son’s first time at the ocean and my first time in Ocean City! This was his reaction first coming into the city!

Fourth of July at Seacrets

Fourth of July at Seacrets
July 4th at Seacrets waiting for the rain to slow down and for the fireworks to begin.

Movies at the Beach

Movies at the beach
Sun and Surf Movie Theater taken July 7, 2015 of my sons, Joseph and Johnathan John.

Babies love the beach in Ocean City

Babies love the beach in Ocean City
My year-and-a-half old granddaughter enjoying her day at the beach, playing in the sand, wearing the sand and eating the sand, LOL..in her stars bikini.

Beach art

Taken from the beach in Ocean City last month (June, 2015). Beautiful artwork!!!
