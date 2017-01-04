13 Ghosts of Summers Past

Tony Russo
5 hours ago
It’s rainy and a bit gloomy in Ocean City this week, so I thought I’d poke around in the photo archives for some light to drive away the blahs and I found a treasure trove of submitted photos. In case you didn’t know, we really encourage you guys to send along your photos, winter, spring, summer or fall to help us share the love of all things Ocean City.

If you want to share some of the love, submit your photos here. Whenever there are enough to share, I’l post them here for everyone to see and then share them on our Facebook page. Speaking of social media, are you following us on Instagram yet? We try and get out most days to share our favorite Ocean City photo adventures with you.

Watching the sunset over the bay
Me and my sister Sydney, up bright and early to get a head start soaking up the sun on a beautiful day on July 4th, 2014! How could life get any better?!
On The Beach Freezing With My Husband Celebrating Our 19th Anniversary. July 3, 2015 at 8 p.m.
Sydney enjoying the sand on July 4th 2014! My family stayed at the Decatur House the week of July 4th, and I don’t think life could get any better!
Me and my family (left to right: Sydney, John, Jordan, and Shanna) taking a 4th of July trip in 2014 to Assateague Island! It was so crazy to see all of the wild horses!
We three on the beach at high tide.
Father daughter time at the Ropewalk, 82nd street.
This is my grandson buried in the sand on 32nd Street!
Our dog Cincy, Air Show weekend at Assateague Island. Loving the sand!
This photo was taken while my family was enjoying the fireworks in OCMD on July 4th, 2014. We were able to get up close and personal, sitting right on the beach at Division Street.
Morning Coffee with a view-Grand Hotel Direct Ocean View
This is Sydney enjoying being in the sand on a wonderful day, July 4th 2014. It’s true that 12th street beach is the best place ever!
2nd Street Caribbean Pool Bar, Fourth of July, 2015.
