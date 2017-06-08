12 Early Summer Snapshots that get it right

Tony Russo
4 hours ago
Memorial Weekend has come and gone in Ocean City and not things are about to get real. Over the holiday weekend we had a bunch of people here in town taking early summer snapshots, and a bunch more people at home remembering their own Memorial Day’s gone by. They send along all sorts of great photos, including some really great proposal memories

Remember to send in your best vacation photos and we’ll be happy to share them here. 

The best way to keep track of a three year old while on the beach!! 5/26/17 On the beach at 30th street!

Nothing like Ocean City Boating

Getting ready to spend the day out on the water in Ocean City.

Boardwalk Shot

Getting photos on the Boardwalk always is worth the effort. It’s a great way to build memories while encouraging a little heightened fun!

Family Traditions begin in Ocean City

Baby Coopers first Memorial Day trip to the beach with their grandfather! Let the Ocean City traditions begin! #36weeksdown4togo

Beach babies

I think I’ll stay out of the water today…..Kids on the beach ocean city near 146th street

Day Tripping off the island

Frontier Town OCMD 2016, My Kids Chris and Gabi.

“Seriously! How cool is this ocean thing?”

This is Hoyt, my 1 year old. Taken Springfest weekend 2017! He enjoyed everything, from the beach to the food tent!

Mermaid sighting in Ocean City

Introducing a new generation to the salt life. Photo was taken in front of The Golden Sands on 109th st, July 28, 2016. Our first granddaughter was almost a year old. This picture was worth the 2x trek to the room to lug the tents, chairs, playpen, bouncer, coolers, diapers, etc. Everybody’s inner child surfaces in 0cean City. “Mermaid Reese-y princess by the sea”

Hotel views you can take with you

Beautiful, sunny Ocean City from the Grand Hotel and Spa.

When it comes to surfing, start ’em young

If you’re not exhausted, you’re doing it wrong!

The beach won. Lily Kelly 56th Street, 5/27

Desperados on the Boardwalk

This sassy little sombrero is Nolan Casey from Ridgely, Md. This photo was taken June of 2016 while we were visiting for the MML convention. Something we come to do every year. One of our favorite things to do while visiting is take Nolan to have his Old Tyme photos done on the boardwalk. A tradition we plan to do every year.
