12 Early Summer Snapshots that get it right

Memorial Weekend has come and gone in Ocean City and not things are about to get real. Over the holiday weekend we had a bunch of people here in town taking early summer snapshots, and a bunch more people at home remembering their own Memorial Day’s gone by. They send along all sorts of great photos, including some really great proposal memories.

Remember to send in your best vacation photos and we’ll be happy to share them here.

Nothing like Ocean City Boating

Boardwalk Shot

Getting photos on the Boardwalk always is worth the effort. It’s a great way to build memories while encouraging a little heightened fun!



Family Traditions begin in Ocean City

Beach babies

Day Tripping off the island

“Seriously! How cool is this ocean thing?”

Mermaid sighting in Ocean City

Hotel views you can take with you

When it comes to surfing, start ’em young

If you’re not exhausted, you’re doing it wrong!

Desperados on the Boardwalk