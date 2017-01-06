11 Ocean City vacation scenes you are going to love

For the most part, we take photos to share. Yes, it is nice to be able to look at a photo and remember a particular time or place, but it is so much more enriching to be able to share those photos and memories with someone else. Pictures of kids when they’re little or of a previous vacation are always worth sharing. Here are some that you were kind enough to share with us.
Tony Russo has worked as a print and digital journalist for the better part of the 21st century, writing for and editing regional weeklies and dailies before joining the team that produces OceanCity.com and ShoreCraftBeer.com among other destination websites. In addition to having documented everything from zoning changes to art movements on the Delmarva Peninsula, Tony has written two books on beer for the History Press. Eastern Shore Beer was published in 2014 and Delaware Beer in 2016. He lives in Delmar, Md. with his wife Kelly and the only of his four daughters who hasn't moved out. Together they keep their two dogs comfortable.