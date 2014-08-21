100 free ways to spend your vacation

348 Shares Share Share +1

1. Relax & enjoy Ocean City’s FREE beach with your friends and family

2. Stroll the action-packed inlet and downtown Boardwalk area.

3. Catch some gnarly waves.

4. Run, walk, or bike the the end of the Boardwalk and back. Don’t forget to touch the yellow dots!

5. Make a sand castle on the beach.

6. Look for seashells along the Ocean City shoreline.

7. Watch the top military and civilian flight acts at the OC Air Show.

8. See how many horses you can spot on Assateague.

9. Watch surfers show off their skills.

10. Play a game of beach volleyball.

11. Go fishing off the Rt. 50 bridge.

12. Watch the kites flying at the Kite Loft on 6th St.

13. Ride your bike on the Boardwalk before 10am!

14. Go body surfing.

15. Have a picnic at Northside Park.

16. Play soccer on the beach.

17. Talk to an Ocean City lifeguard regarding water safety (or a date).

18. Watch for dolphins at the inlet.

19. Send a message in a bottle.

20. Go for a refreshing run in the park.

21. Go crabbing at Assateague.

22. Play lacrosse on the beach.

23. Have a bonfire on the beach at Assateauge,

24. Count the stars in the night sky while listening to waves crash on the beach.

25. Take an iconic selfie on the tire at Ripleys’ on the Boardwalk

26. Enjoy ‘Sundaes in the Park’ at Northside Park

27.Visit Trimper’s Rides & listen to the excitement of people riding the rides.

28. Challenge your neighbors to a game of beach football.

29. Stroll the docks at one of Ocean City’s local marinas to see the big catch.

30. Go window shopping on the Boardwalk or in downtown Berlin.

31. Play on the playgrounds at Northside Park or on 3rd Street Bayside.

32. Skateboard with your friends at the 3rd Street Skate Bowl.

33. Throw a frisbee on the beach.

34. Play tennis on the tennis courts at 3rd street.

35. Watch for parasailers, jetskiers and people riding the jetovator from the beach.

36. Come to Springfest to chase off winter weather blues.

37. Enjoy a movie on the beach (27th Street Mondays and Fridays from through August 8, 2014. Princess Royale on 91st Street- Thursdays through August 28, 2014. Movies start around 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.

38. Watch the spectacular OC Beach Lights show. OC Beach Lights features a five-story inflatable sphere with visual laser, lighting, special effects, video and audio production with visibility along the boardwalk. Each show is approximately 8 minutes in length. Sundays at 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.

39. Listen to a free concert on the beach. Concerts feature music for the whole family, Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the N. Division Street beach. Bring your beach chairs and/or blankets, and enjoy beautiful music in a beautiful setting.

40. Gather the family for Beach Olympics at the 27th street beach every Tuesday.

41. Learn about Ocean City’s transition from a small fishing town to iconic resort destination at the Life-Saving Station Museum.

42. Watch how Dumsers’ ice cream is made.

43. Get up early to watch the sunrise from the beach.

44. Check out the world’s most extreme action sport athletes at the annual Dew Tour.

45. Go fishing off the inlet.

46. Look for amazing sand sculptures.

47. Take in a breathtaking bayside sunset.

48. Have adventure on the dinosaur bones playground on 3rd street the boardwalk.

49. Take a nap on the beach.

50. Watch a Beach Patrol lifeguard make a rescue.

51. Watch the street performers on the boardwalk.

52. Visit the White Marlin Mall Shopping Center.

53. Get a sample of Polish Water ice on the Boardwalk.

54. Feed the seagulls (not around others!).

55. Go to the free parks in Ocean Pines.

56. Search for ghost crabs at night along the beach (bring a flashlight!).

57. Visit the puppies and kittens at the Worcester County Humane Society.

58. Go to a surf shop.

60. Explore commercial fishing at the Ocean City Marinas.

61. Visit the OC Gallery and admire the artwork.

62. Take in the smell of Thrasher’s Fries and other Boardwalk food.

63. Work on your tan- don’t forget your sunscreen!

64. Walk around historic Berlin- America’s Coolest Small Town.

65. Take a Scopes picture on the beach.

66. Cruise Ocen City with the music up and the windows down.

67. Take a family picture in one of your most memorable Ocean City places.

68. Write your name in the sand.

69. Read a good book on the beach.

70. Visit the White Marlin Open and stare at the huge fish caught!

71. Watch the brave people ride on the Sling Shot.

72. Watch fireworks on the beach.

73. Have a Boardwalk scavenger hunt.

74. Dance to your favorite music along the Boardwalk playing from the shops.

75. Watch the wildlife at Assateague (there’s much more than ponies).

76. Visit Sunfest in September.

77. See how many bird species you can spot on Assateague during the spring or fall mirgations.

78. Grab your friend who has a Jeep and cruise down Coastal Highway for Jeep Week!

79. Do some yoga on the beach.

80. Race your friends on the beach to see who can run the fastest in the sand.

81. Admire the Boardwalk lights at night.

82. Look at Ocean City real estate and day dream about living here.

83. Catch the free ice skating show at the Carousel Hotel.

84. Make friends with other tourists or locals.

85. Watch putt-putters play a round of golf at Old Pro.

86. Take a winter trip and enjoy the award-winning Winterfest of Lights spectacular.

88. Count the number of out of state tags you see in Ocean City.

89. Practice walking smart at Ocean City crosswalks.

90. Walk on the beach and watch your footprints disappear in the ocean.

91. Do a photoshoot under the Ocean City pier.

92. Watch the duck feeding at BJ’s on the Water every day at 1pm.

93. People-watch from a Boardwalk bench.

95. Feed the fish.

96. Visit a craft fair at the Ocean City Convention center.

97. Listen to the best of rock on Ocean 98.1 FM.

98. Pick up coupon books from hotels, condos, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, and the Convention Center.

