100 Free Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland
It’s hard to run out of things to do in Ocean City, but in the worst-case scenario, here’s a handy list where you can close your eyes and point your finger at any one of these 100 things to do. Rain or shine, considering the beauty and the abundance of things-to-do on this peninsula, you’ll find something that’s free and fun to occupy part of your family vacation.
- Watch the sunrise over the ocean
- Collect seashells on the beach
- Dip your toes (or your whole body) into the water
- Watch the Ocean City Beach Patrol train (but give them their space!)
- Go for a stroll in Northside Park
- Throw a sandcastle building competition with your friends and family…
- …Or compete against other families at the Family Beach Olympics
- Catch a family flick at a Free Movie Night
- Make sand angels.
- Tour the Life-Saving Museum during the Open House
- Enjoy the bright, colored lights illuminating the beach on summer nights
- Organize a beach-themed scavenger hunt
- Keep your head tilted up during the OC Air Show!
- Write us a blog about your Ocean City experiences and memories
- Just graduated? Play It Safe
- Peruse all the Cruisers when they’re on display
- Find some shade on a hot day
- Walk around the galleries in the Ocean City Center for the Arts,
- And attend one of the Art League’s First Friday receptions
- Round up a team for beach volleyball
- Eat a Sundae in the Park
- Toss a frisbee around
- Read up on all the creatures that call Ocean City their home
- Celebrate Independence Day with music
- Read up on some Ocean City Oddities
- Dance the night away at a Sunset Park Party Night
- Count how many horseshoe crab shells you can find on the beach…
- …Or how many seagulls sneak french fries in a day (best not to feed them, though)
- Watch beach fireworks light up the summer sky
- Pretend you’re a local and read one of the free newspapers in town
- Take a romantic sunset walk along the Route 50 bridge
- Simply lay out on the beach (sunscreen recommended)
- Catch a weigh-in at the White Marlin Open (and plenty of other fishing tourneys)
- Look out for artists painting OC en plein air
- Watch boats come and go from the West Ocean City marinas
- Wave at one of the webcams all over town
- Try crabbing with a hand line
- Fly a kite!
- Take in the smells of caramel popcorn and Thrasher’s fries
- Catch sculptors creating detailed religious sculptures in the sand
- And see kites from all over the world at the Kite Festival
- Go boogie boarding
- Chat up a biker during Bike Week
- Gaze upon the Inlet Indian statue
- Get lost in a Beach Maze when Halloween rolls around
- And when it’s Howl-o-Ween, watch costumed dogs parade down the Boardwalk
- During the winter, enjoy all the lights downtown…
- …And be sure to see the OC Christmas Parade
- Appreciate all the local culture at Art X
- If you brought a skateboard, hit the Ocean Bowl Skate Park
- Let your dog frolick in the sands of “Stinky Beach” (AKA Homer Gudelsky Park)
- Browse books at the Ocean City library
- Branch out, explore historic Berlin, Maryland
- Drop a line at the Ninth Street Fishing Pier
- Spot egrets in the wet marshes
- Bring the kids to the beach playground…
- …Or just let them climb on Wally the Whale
- See how many painted utility boxes you can spot downtown
- Window shop at Tanger Outlets
- Enjoy the music of local musicians and cover bands at Concerts on the Beach
- Birdwatch by the bay
- Have a picnic at Isle of Wight Park
- Jog along the Boardwalk (or bike during posted hours, if you packed your bicycle)
- You don’t have to be Irish to watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade
- Lay on the beach at night and stargaze
- See a Shakespearean Drama by the Brown Box Theatre troupe
- Head to Salisbury, Maryland and visit the free Salisbury Zoo
- Look for dolphins jumping around
- Gaze at the fireworks on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve
- Say hello to the White Marlin Statue and Water Fountain
- Pick up a few brochures at the Visitor Center, located in the Convention Center
- Pick up a game of basketball at Little Salisbury Park
- Take plenty of pictures (including selfies) to build up your vacation albums
- Wave at riders on the balcony of the Haunted House
- Visit Assateague Island on a fee-free day
- Learn about beach safety by reading about it online or striking up a conversation with a lifeguard
- Walk the beach and, if you’re lucky, spot a seal laying out (just keep your distance!)
- Watch the Boardwalk buskers busking
- Submit your Ocean City vacation photos to us for a chance to win prizes
- Rollerblade on the Boardwalk
- Leave only your footprints! (It costs $0 to pick up your trash)
- You can also help out by picking up beach trash in the morning
- Dig for sand crabs
- See the annual Fireman’s Parade
- Connect with fellow Ocean City lovers on Facebook
- Come for Jeep Week and watch them crawl the beach
- Browse eclectic wares in the Inlet Village
- Vote for your favorite businesses in Ocean City
- Play tic-tac-toe in the sand
- Look out over the sea with a pair of binoculars
- Set up shop on a bench and people watch
- Keep an eye out for public art projects
- Stop by a Spring Arts & Crafts Show
- Take in the ornate, decades-old rides at Trimper’s
- Run laps around South Gate Pond in Ocean Pines
- Wake up before everyone else and enjoy a peaceful walk along the shoreline
- Watch surfers riding the waves
- Pretend it’s the 1960s as you walk down Motel Row
- Make summer memories at Sunfest
- End the day with a bayside sunset