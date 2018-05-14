100 Free Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

100 Free Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

It’s hard to run out of things to do in Ocean City, but in the worst-case scenario, here’s a handy list where you can close your eyes and point your finger at any one of these 100 things to do. Rain or shine, considering the beauty and the abundance of things-to-do on this peninsula, you’ll find something that’s free and fun to occupy part of your family vacation.

  1. Watch the sunrise over the ocean 
  2. Collect seashells on the beach 
  3. Dip your toes (or your whole body) into the water
  4. Watch the Ocean City Beach Patrol train (but give them their space!) 
  5. Go for a stroll in Northside Park 
  6. Throw a sandcastle building competition with your friends and family…
  7. …Or compete against other families at the Family Beach Olympics 
  8. Catch a family flick at a Free Movie Night
  9. Make sand angels
  10. Tour the Life-Saving Museum during the Open House
  11. Enjoy the bright, colored lights illuminating the beach on summer nights
  12. Organize a beach-themed scavenger hunt 
  13. Keep your head tilted up during the OC Air Show!
  14. Write us a blog about your Ocean City experiences and memories
  15. Just graduated? Play It Safe
  16. Peruse all the Cruisers when they’re on display
  17. Find some shade on a hot day 
  18. Walk around the galleries in the Ocean City Center for the Arts,
  19. And attend one of the Art League’s First Friday receptions
  20. Round up a team for beach volleyball
  21. Eat a Sundae in the Park
  22. Toss a frisbee around
  23. Read up on all the creatures that call Ocean City their home
  24. Celebrate Independence Day with music
  25. Read up on some Ocean City Oddities 
  26. Dance the night away at a Sunset Park Party Night
  27. Count how many horseshoe crab shells you can find on the beach…
  28. …Or how many seagulls sneak french fries in a day (best not to feed them, though)
  29. Watch beach fireworks light up the summer sky
  30. Pretend you’re a local and read one of the free newspapers in town
  31. Take a romantic sunset walk along the Route 50 bridge
  32. Simply lay out on the beach (sunscreen recommended)
  33. Catch a weigh-in at the White Marlin Open (and plenty of other fishing tourneys)
  34. Look out for artists painting OC en plein air
  35. Watch boats come and go from the West Ocean City marinas
  36. Wave at one of the webcams all over town
  37. Try crabbing with a hand line 
  38. Fly a kite!
  39. Take in the smells of caramel popcorn and Thrasher’s fries
  40. Catch sculptors creating detailed religious sculptures in the sand
  41. And see kites from all over the world at the Kite Festival
  42. Go boogie boarding
  43. Chat up a biker during Bike Week
  44. Gaze upon the Inlet Indian statue 
  45. Get lost in a Beach Maze when Halloween rolls around
  46. And when it’s Howl-o-Ween, watch costumed dogs parade down the Boardwalk
  47. During the winter, enjoy all the lights downtown
  48. …And be sure to see the OC Christmas Parade
  49. Appreciate all the local culture at Art X
  50. If you brought a skateboard, hit the Ocean Bowl Skate Park 
  51. Let your dog frolick in the sands of “Stinky Beach” (AKA Homer Gudelsky Park)
  52. Browse books at the Ocean City library
  53. Branch out, explore historic Berlin, Maryland
  54. Drop a line at the Ninth Street Fishing Pier 
  55. Spot egrets in the wet marshes 
  56. Bring the kids to the beach playground
  57. …Or just let them climb on Wally the Whale
  58. See how many painted utility boxes you can spot downtown 
  59. Window shop at Tanger Outlets
  60. Enjoy the music of local musicians and cover bands at Concerts on the Beach
  61. Birdwatch by the bay
  62. Have a picnic at Isle of Wight Park 
  63. Jog along the Boardwalk (or bike during posted hours, if you packed your bicycle)
  64. You don’t have to be Irish to watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade
  65. Lay on the beach at night and stargaze
  66. See a Shakespearean Drama by the Brown Box Theatre troupe
  67. Head to Salisbury, Maryland and visit the free Salisbury Zoo
  68. Look for dolphins jumping around
  69. Gaze at the fireworks on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve
  70. Say hello to the White Marlin Statue and Water Fountain
  71. Pick up a few brochures at the Visitor Center, located in the Convention Center
  72. Pick up a game of basketball at Little Salisbury Park 
  73. Take plenty of pictures (including selfies) to build up your vacation albums
  74. Wave at riders on the balcony of the Haunted House
  75. Visit Assateague Island on a fee-free day
  76. Learn about beach safety by reading about it online or striking up a conversation with a lifeguard 
  77. Walk the beach and, if you’re lucky, spot a seal laying out (just keep your distance!) 
  78. Watch the Boardwalk buskers busking
  79. Submit your Ocean City vacation photos to us for a chance to win prizes
  80. Rollerblade on the Boardwalk
  81. Leave only your footprints! (It costs $0 to pick up your trash) 
  82. You can also help out by picking up beach trash in the morning
  83. Dig for sand crabs
  84. See the annual Fireman’s Parade 
  85. Connect with fellow Ocean City lovers on Facebook
  86. Come for Jeep Week and watch them crawl the beach
  87. Browse eclectic wares in the Inlet Village
  88. Vote for your favorite businesses in Ocean City 
  89. Play tic-tac-toe in the sand
  90. Look out over the sea with a pair of binoculars 
  91. Set up shop on a bench and people watch
  92. Keep an eye out for public art projects
  93. Stop by a Spring Arts & Crafts Show
  94. Take in the ornate, decades-old rides at Trimper’s
  95. Run laps around South Gate Pond in Ocean Pines 
  96. Wake up before everyone else and enjoy a peaceful walk along the shoreline
  97. Watch surfers riding the waves
  98. Pretend it’s the 1960s as you walk down Motel Row 
  99. Make summer memories at Sunfest
  100. End the day with a bayside sunset 
