Gold Coast Mall started the tradition 35 years ago, and the Ocean City Christmas Parade is still going strong in 2017. From Old Landing Road to 120th street, marching bands, jeeps and classic cars, firetrucks and floats paraded down Coastal Highway on Dec. 2, an unseasonably warm day that drew hoards of people to line the streets and enjoy the show.

Here are just a few pictures from the 35th Ocean City Christmas Parade to get you excited for the holidays and maybe even thinking about coming down to enjoy the parade next year (the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March is always a good time, too!).