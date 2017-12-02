10 photos from the Ocean City Christmas Parade

Gold Coast Mall started the tradition 35 years ago, and the Ocean City Christmas Parade is still going strong in 2017. From Old Landing Road to 120th street, marching bands, jeeps and classic cars, firetrucks and floats paraded down Coastal Highway on Dec. 2, an unseasonably warm day that drew hoards of people to line the streets and enjoy the show. 

Here are just a few pictures from the 35th Ocean City Christmas Parade to get you excited for the holidays and maybe even thinking about coming down to enjoy the parade next year (the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March is always a good time, too!). 

Sherman the Shorebird led the way while representing the Delmarva Shorebirds baseball team.
One especially elaborate float featured kids–angels–literally flying down the street (nevermind the ropes and harnesses). 
Season’s Greetings from the Harrison Group. 
Even the library came out to march with their book carts!
Kids from Worcester Prep sang songs while dressed as characters from The Polar Express. 
The Seacrets Distilling truck with Santa and his reindeer riding on the barrels.
Looking North as the OC Jeep Club passes through. (Kindly volunteers would stand by the horse poop while marching bands and other people on foot marched by. That’s what the Christmas spirit is all about.)
This guy played acoustic Christmas songs while representing the Bearded Men’s Society of Ocean City.
Recognize anything on this float? That’s Trimper’s Rides parading down the street!
Santa appeared to have lost a few pounds this year, so be sure to leave out plenty of cookies on Christmas Eve. 

 

